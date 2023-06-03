2023 HANGTOWN NATIONAL MX RESULTS
One week after the opening round at Fox Raceway in Southern California, the Pro Motocross parade traveled north for the Hangtown National at Prairie City SOHV in Sacramento. The devastating news that Chase Sexton would not compete for medical reasons left the 450 class even more depleted and opened the door for Jett Lawrence to repeat his win from last week. Lawrence confirmed his status as the man to beat by qualifying fastest over Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger. The 250 class on the other hand, is fat and deep, with Justin Cooper once again on top of a tight field in qualifying. For extended coverage of the 2023 Pro Motocross season, click here.
450 QUALIFYING
1 Jett Lawrence 2:06.287
2 Adam Cianciarulo 2:08.300
3 Aaron Plessinger 2:08.628
4 Cooper Webb 2:08.736
5 Dylan Ferrandis 2:09.072
6 Fredrik Noren 2:10.229
7 Derek Drake 2:10.403
8 Jerry Robin 2:10.593
9 Ty Masterpool 2:11.038
10 Marshal Weltin 2:11.868
11 Grant Harlan 2:12.059
12 Kyle Chisholm 2:12.942
13 Jose Butron 2:13.046
14 Lorenzo Locurcio 2:13.174
15 Ryan Surratt 2:13.529
16 Brandon Ray 2:14.116
17 Christopher Prebula 2:14.220
18 Tyler Stepek 2:14.319
19 Kaeden Amerine 2:14.677
20 RJ Wageman 2:14.925
21 Alex Ray 2:14.948
22 Romain Pape 2:14.951
23 Max Miller 2:15.174
24 Tyler Ducray 2:15.375
25 Jace Kessler 2:15.401
26 Jeffrey Walker 2:15.566
27 Jacob Runkles 2:15.709
28 Matthew Burkeen 2:15.969
29 Scott Meshey 2:16.428
30 Chandler Baker 2:16.622
31 Luca Marsalisi 2:16.693
32 Ezra Lewis 2:16.714
33 Colby Copp 2:16.720
34 Cody Groves 2:16.763
35 Maxwell Sanford 2:16.864
36 Josh Mosiman 2:16.898
37 Cory Carsten 2:17.364
38 Brad Burkhart 2:17.491
39 Richard Taylor 2:17.538
40 Bryce Hammond 2:17.649
41 Ashton Oudman 2:18.087
42 Bryton Carroll 2:18.307
43 Cameron Horner 2:18.377
44 Chad Heishman 2:18.691
45 Billy Ainsworth 2:18.767
46 Justin Jones 2:18.964
47 Trevor Schmidt 2:19.084
48 Ty Freehill 2:19.839
49 Blake Ballard 2:20.044
50 Hayden Cordell 2:20.107
51 Gabe Gutierres 2:20.373
52 Cole Bradford 2:20.693
53 Robert Martin 2:20.906
54 Dominic DeSimone 2:21.773
55 Dylan Kappeler 2:22.304
56 Mason Wharton 2:23.021
57 Riley Ripper 2:24.793
58 Connor Olson 2:24.983
59 Philipp Klakow 2:26.212
60 Devon Bates 2:26.398
61 Chase Adams 2:26.868
62 Kyle Murphy 2:27.622
63 Robert Nalezny 2:28.443
64 Mitchell Prescott 2:28.622
65 Jonah Schmidt 2:29.212
66 Jeffrey Gorman 2:31.541
67 Neal Allen 2:32.032
68 Brent Burkhart 2:33.648
69 Jake Warren 2:34.427
70 Jordon Fancher 2:35.392
71 Travis Smith 2:36.505
72 Jack Saggau 2:37.285
73 Drew Thomas 2:39.169
74 Jay Olsen 2:53.527
250 QUALIFYING
1 Justin Cooper 2:06.947
2 RJ Hampshire 2:07.211
3 Hunter Lawrence 2:07.611
4 Jo Shimoda 2:07.982
5 Jeremy Martin 2:08.137
6 Guillem Farres 2:08.293
7 Tom Vialle 2:08.755
8 Carson Mumford 2:08.763
9 Levi Kitchen 2:09.406
10 Ryder DiFrancesco 2:09.692
11 Jett Reynolds 2:09.805
12 Jordon Smith 2:09.961
13 Haiden Deegan 2:10.060
14 Maximus Vohland 2:10.138
15 Chance Hymas 2:10.217
16 Jalek Swoll 2:10.271
17 Michael Mosiman 2:10.388
18 Garrett Marchbanks 2:10.961
19 Preston Kilroy 2:10.971
20 Talon Hawkins 2:11.136
21 Dilan Schwartz 2:11.225
22 Derek Kelley 2:11.382
23 Caden Braswell 2:11.709
24 Joshua Varize 2:13.120
25 Austin Black 2:14.247
26 Tyson Johnson 2:15.176
27 Marcus Phelps 2:15.273
28 Chase Yentzer 2:17.052
29 Hardy Munoz 2:17.227
30 Slade Smith 2:17.772
31 James Harrington 2:18.196
32 Kai Aiello 2:18.563
33 Carter Dubach 2:18.947
34 Tre Fierro 2:18.958
35 Ethan Lane 2:19.203
36 Blaze Cremaldi 2:19.877
37 Hunter Cross 2:20.046
38 Brantley Schnell 2:20.089
39 Gavin Brough 2:20.956
40 Jason Fichera 2:21.779
41 Ashton Bloxom 2:22.053
42 Colton Eigenmann 2:22.597
43 Jaret Finch 2:22.696
44 Logan Boye 2:22.880
45 Konnor Visger 2:24.913
46 Jared Gumeson 2:25.681
47 Gage Hulsey 2:26.713
48 Ethan Day 2:26.733
49 Nicholas Inman 2:26.992
50 Anthony Gonsalves 2:27.585
51 Nolan Dickinson 2:28.242
52 Kyler Brabec 2:28.432
53 Seth Crotty 2:28.559
54 Zach Rawlins 2:29.060
55 Jordan Jarvis 2:29.590
56 Rafael Chao 2:30.360
57 Brian Medeiros 2:30.597
58 Skyler Adams 2:30.966
59 Derik Denzin 2:32.273
60 Bryson Olson 2:32.405
61 Trevor Dunn 2:34.751
62 Kelson Ammons 2:39.033
63 Brett Stralo 2:41.771
64 David Pulley Jr 2:50.555
65 Matthew Thomas 2:53.271
