2023 HANGTOWN NATIONAL MX RESULTS

One week after the opening round at Fox Raceway in Southern California, the Pro Motocross parade traveled north for the Hangtown National at Prairie City SOHV in Sacramento. The devastating news that Chase Sexton would not compete for medical reasons left the 450 class even more depleted and opened the door for Jett Lawrence to repeat his win from last week. Lawrence confirmed his status as the man to beat by qualifying fastest over Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger. The 250 class on the other hand, is fat and deep, with Justin Cooper once again on top of a tight field in qualifying. For extended coverage of the 2023 Pro Motocross season, click here.

450 QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 2:06.287

2 Adam Cianciarulo 2:08.300

3 Aaron Plessinger 2:08.628

4 Cooper Webb 2:08.736

5 Dylan Ferrandis 2:09.072

6 Fredrik Noren 2:10.229

7 Derek Drake 2:10.403

8 Jerry Robin 2:10.593

9 Ty Masterpool 2:11.038

10 Marshal Weltin 2:11.868

11 Grant Harlan 2:12.059

12 Kyle Chisholm 2:12.942

13 Jose Butron 2:13.046

14 Lorenzo Locurcio 2:13.174

15 Ryan Surratt 2:13.529

16 Brandon Ray 2:14.116

17 Christopher Prebula 2:14.220

18 Tyler Stepek 2:14.319

19 Kaeden Amerine 2:14.677

20 RJ Wageman 2:14.925

21 Alex Ray 2:14.948

22 Romain Pape 2:14.951

23 Max Miller 2:15.174

24 Tyler Ducray 2:15.375

25 Jace Kessler 2:15.401

26 Jeffrey Walker 2:15.566

27 Jacob Runkles 2:15.709

28 Matthew Burkeen 2:15.969

29 Scott Meshey 2:16.428

30 Chandler Baker 2:16.622

31 Luca Marsalisi 2:16.693

32 Ezra Lewis 2:16.714

33 Colby Copp 2:16.720

34 Cody Groves 2:16.763

35 Maxwell Sanford 2:16.864

36 Josh Mosiman 2:16.898

37 Cory Carsten 2:17.364

38 Brad Burkhart 2:17.491

39 Richard Taylor 2:17.538

40 Bryce Hammond 2:17.649

41 Ashton Oudman 2:18.087

42 Bryton Carroll 2:18.307

43 Cameron Horner 2:18.377

44 Chad Heishman 2:18.691

45 Billy Ainsworth 2:18.767

46 Justin Jones 2:18.964

47 Trevor Schmidt 2:19.084

48 Ty Freehill 2:19.839

49 Blake Ballard 2:20.044

50 Hayden Cordell 2:20.107

51 Gabe Gutierres 2:20.373

52 Cole Bradford 2:20.693

53 Robert Martin 2:20.906

54 Dominic DeSimone 2:21.773

55 Dylan Kappeler 2:22.304

56 Mason Wharton 2:23.021

57 Riley Ripper 2:24.793

58 Connor Olson 2:24.983

59 Philipp Klakow 2:26.212

60 Devon Bates 2:26.398

61 Chase Adams 2:26.868

62 Kyle Murphy 2:27.622

63 Robert Nalezny 2:28.443

64 Mitchell Prescott 2:28.622

65 Jonah Schmidt 2:29.212

66 Jeffrey Gorman 2:31.541

67 Neal Allen 2:32.032

68 Brent Burkhart 2:33.648

69 Jake Warren 2:34.427

70 Jordon Fancher 2:35.392

71 Travis Smith 2:36.505

72 Jack Saggau 2:37.285

73 Drew Thomas 2:39.169

74 Jay Olsen 2:53.527

250 QUALIFYING

1 Justin Cooper 2:06.947

2 RJ Hampshire 2:07.211

3 Hunter Lawrence 2:07.611

4 Jo Shimoda 2:07.982

5 Jeremy Martin 2:08.137

6 Guillem Farres 2:08.293

7 Tom Vialle 2:08.755

8 Carson Mumford 2:08.763

9 Levi Kitchen 2:09.406

10 Ryder DiFrancesco 2:09.692

11 Jett Reynolds 2:09.805

12 Jordon Smith 2:09.961

13 Haiden Deegan 2:10.060

14 Maximus Vohland 2:10.138

15 Chance Hymas 2:10.217

16 Jalek Swoll 2:10.271

17 Michael Mosiman 2:10.388

18 Garrett Marchbanks 2:10.961

19 Preston Kilroy 2:10.971

20 Talon Hawkins 2:11.136

21 Dilan Schwartz 2:11.225

22 Derek Kelley 2:11.382

23 Caden Braswell 2:11.709

24 Joshua Varize 2:13.120

25 Austin Black 2:14.247

26 Tyson Johnson 2:15.176

27 Marcus Phelps 2:15.273

28 Chase Yentzer 2:17.052

29 Hardy Munoz 2:17.227

30 Slade Smith 2:17.772

31 James Harrington 2:18.196

32 Kai Aiello 2:18.563

33 Carter Dubach 2:18.947

34 Tre Fierro 2:18.958

35 Ethan Lane 2:19.203

36 Blaze Cremaldi 2:19.877

37 Hunter Cross 2:20.046

38 Brantley Schnell 2:20.089

39 Gavin Brough 2:20.956

40 Jason Fichera 2:21.779

41 Ashton Bloxom 2:22.053

42 Colton Eigenmann 2:22.597

43 Jaret Finch 2:22.696

44 Logan Boye 2:22.880

45 Konnor Visger 2:24.913

46 Jared Gumeson 2:25.681

47 Gage Hulsey 2:26.713

48 Ethan Day 2:26.733

49 Nicholas Inman 2:26.992

50 Anthony Gonsalves 2:27.585

51 Nolan Dickinson 2:28.242

52 Kyler Brabec 2:28.432

53 Seth Crotty 2:28.559

54 Zach Rawlins 2:29.060

55 Jordan Jarvis 2:29.590

56 Rafael Chao 2:30.360

57 Brian Medeiros 2:30.597

58 Skyler Adams 2:30.966

59 Derik Denzin 2:32.273

60 Bryson Olson 2:32.405

61 Trevor Dunn 2:34.751

62 Kelson Ammons 2:39.033

63 Brett Stralo 2:41.771

64 David Pulley Jr 2:50.555

65 Matthew Thomas 2:53.271