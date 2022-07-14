2023 GASGAS TXT RACING & TXT GP TRIALS MODELS INTRODUCED

GASGAS is a major player in the trials world and have been for many years. They have just announced to the world that after year of research and development two new machines will be hitting the marketplace in 2023. The newest generation of TXT Racing and TXT GP 250cc and 300cc two-strokes are set o hit dealer floors in the USA very soon with a huge list of improvements. Check out all the information and a very detailed behind the scenes video on these new models below.

The time has come. After years of extensive development, the latest – and very best – generation of GASGAS trials bikes are now rolling off the production line in Terrassa, Spain. All four 2023 models – two TXT GP and two TXT RACING – set new standards for trials bike performance, guaranteeing a super-fun experience for riders of all abilities. Find yours at a GASGAS dealer near you!

New generation 2023 GASGAS trials bikes revealed in Terrassa, Spain

Long list of improvements across both TXT RACING and TXT GP ranges

Instantly recognizable, all 2023 GASGAS trials bikes are bold, modern, and more red than ever before. Looking the absolute business, beneath the brand-new bodywork is where the real developments have been made – to the red powder-coated frame. Featuring a long list of improvements, the complete TXT RACING and TXT GP lineups each perform and handle better than ever. In addition to the striking new look and the improved handling, reliability of the super compact, high-performance 2-stroke motors has also been boosted. The end result, stronger and more robust bikes that deliver super-fun, proven performance!

Technical Highlights – TXT RACING

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling

New, stronger clutch cover improves durability

New footrest design for improved control

New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap

New, stronger kick starter for improved starting

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5 mm of travel

Neken handlebars and Renthal grips

TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload setup

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs

Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

Technical Highlights – TXT GP

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, stronger kick starter for improved starting

New Neken handlebars and Renthal grips

New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad

TECH front fork with 174.5 mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity

TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalized setup

CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim

Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

FIM approved rear brake disc

Thanks to serious investment made by Pierer Mobility AG, in addition to GASGAS’ longstanding passion and commitment to trials, we’ve created our best trials bikes ever! This successful alliance between Europe’s #1 bike building company and GASGAS, the trials specialists, has created a strengthened R&D team, a re-energized GASGAS Factory Racing and U.S. trials team, and a clearer, more detailed testing process, which directly led to the creation of an all-new generation of GASGAS trials bikes.

Our goal heading into 2023 was simple – to build the best performing GASGAS trials bikes ever made! Besides retaining the finest, competition-focused aftermarket components, the TXT RACING and TXT GP are pretty much all-new. Everything on the outgoing generation was thoroughly analyzed and then refined or replaced with better, stronger, or lighter parts. The 2023 GASGAS trials lineup represents a fleet of bikes that more than exceed what we set out to do.

Developed over the last two years, the latest generation of GASGAS TXT RACING trials bikes deliver unrivaled performance with looks to match. Ensuring serious rideability has always been at the top of the list when building our much-loved TXT RACING range, which is now complete with even more quality components to lift the all-important fun-factor to impressive new levels for 2023. The two proven capacities – 300 cc and 250 cc – give riders of all abilities the chance to experience something very special.

With “GP” in the TXT GP naming standing for Grand Prix, you know this model range means business. Capable of competing at the highest level straight from showroom floor, the TXT GP is available in two classic displacement sizes – 300 cc and 250 cc. Designed specifically for the more serious riders out there, these are the very best 2-stroke trials bikes that money can buy.

The TXT RACING range will land in authorized GASGAS dealerships from July 2022 onward. TXT GP models will follow this fall.