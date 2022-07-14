2023 GASGAS TXT RACING & TXT GP TRIALS MODELS INTRODUCED

GASGAS is a major player in the trials world and have been for many years. They have just announced to the world that after year of research and development two new machines will be hitting the marketplace in 2023. The newest generation of TXT Racing and TXT GP 250cc and 300cc two-strokes are set o hit dealer floors in the USA very soon with a huge list of improvements. Check out all the information and a very detailed behind the scenes video on these new models below.
- New generation 2023 GASGAS trials bikes revealed in Terrassa, Spain
- Long list of improvements across both TXT RACING and TXT GP ranges
- New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
- New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
- New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling
- New, stronger clutch cover improves durability
- New footrest design for improved control
- New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap
- New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
- New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
- New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5 mm of travel
- Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
- TECH shock allows for a personalized rebound and spring preload setup
- BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs
- Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
- New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts
- Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate
- New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing
- New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power
- New, stronger kick starter for improved starting
- New Neken handlebars and Renthal grips
- New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad
- TECH front fork with 174.5 mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity
- TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalized setup
- CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black
- BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC-machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim
- Michelin Trials X11 tires front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
- FIM approved rear brake disc
Comments are closed.