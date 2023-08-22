2023 GAS GAS BRC MC500 “HELFYRE” PROJECT BY MXREVIVAL : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Gas Gas produces a lot of different size motorcycles but a 500cc two-stroke is not one of them. On this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday Charles Lytle from mXrevival telling you in his own words how he changing that and how you can enter to win this exact motorcycle! Scroll to the bottom of this post for more information on the bike giveaway. :
” Two strokes are cool. No matter how you slice it, there is just something about a super slimmed down, mean & lean two stroke! The sound, the fighter-jet stance, and even the way their exhaust systems curl out to make their way around the engine & frame – They are just badass. It’s almost hard to believe they can get any cooler. But we believe they can. And that’s what mXrevival is here to do. It’s one thing to “build bikes”. It’s yet another to custom build them for a customer, or customers. That’s all good & fine, but we’re into something else entirely.
Custom Cearakoted clamps from Fast Blast & Coat house your insane looking suspension, while Dubya USA keeps this chassis rolling around the shop while we build your engine.
Fast Blast & Coat also hooked up your Brembo’s with a fresh coat of Cerakote “Concrete” with brushed logos, and “dry-slick” coatings on all of your linkage pivots & axles.
Until our next update- we’re back to work! Your behemoth electric start, 500cc engine just showed up ready to install by Eite Moto Factory!
Oh you thought we just built bikes? What’s a build without supporting a worthy charity?
Guys, thanks for enjoying today’s Two stroke Tuesday, powered by the mXrevival Build Team & HELFYRE.
