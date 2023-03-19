2023 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

With the Monster Energy Supercross series headed into the second half of the 2023 season the 450cc premier class action has been heating up. Red Bull KTM rider Cooper Webb now has the series points lead and possession of the red plate. But Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are not far behind.
Aaron Plessinger got the Monster Energy holeshot in the 450 main event and looked like he was going to get his first premier class main event win but with two laps to go Plessinger caught his foot in a rut on the face of a jump ejecting him from the bike ending his race. Factory Honda rider Chase Sexton took over the number one position when Plessinger went down and would finish the remaining two laps without incident taking the main event win. Cooper Webb crossed the line in second after battling with Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Adam Ciaciarulo and a host of others. Monster Energy / Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac rounded out the podium with a solid third.
Troy Lee Designs Gas Gas rider Justin Barcia crossed the line in fourth and at one point in the main event was up to second place. Barcia was followed by last weeks winner Ken Roczen with a top five finish.
450CC MAIN EVENT RESULTS
1 Chase Sexton
2 Cooper Webb
3 Eli Tomac
4 Justin Barcia
5 Ken Roczen
6 Christian Craig
7 Justin Hill
8 Adam Cianciarulo
9 Jason Anderson
10 Josh Hill
11 Benny Blose
12 Cade Clason
13 Aaron Plessinger
14 Joshua Cartwright
15 Grant Harlan
16 Kevin Moranz
17 Shane McElrath
18 Justin Starling
19 Fredrik Noren
20 Chase Marquier
21 Dean Wilson
22 Kyle Chisholm
250 RESULTS
250 EAST MAIN EVENT
1 Hunter Lawrence
2 Nate Thrasher
3 Haiden Deegan
4 Jeremy Martin
5 Chris Blose
6 Tom Vialle
7 Cullin Park
8 Coty Schock
9 Henry Miller
10 Michael Hicks
11 Jace Owen
12 Caden Braswell
13 Jeremy Hand
14 Brock Papi
15 Talon Hawkins
16 A J Catanzaro Jeremy Hand
17 Jack Chambers
18 Lane Allison
19 Gage Linville
20 Lance Kobusch
21 Marshal Weltin
22 Max Anstie
