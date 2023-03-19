2023 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

With the Monster Energy Supercross series headed into the second half of the 2023 season the 450cc premier class action has been heating up. Red Bull KTM rider Cooper Webb now has the series points lead and possession of the red plate. But Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are not far behind.

Aaron Plessinger got the Monster Energy holeshot in the 450 main event and looked like he was going to get his first premier class main event win but with two laps to go Plessinger caught his foot in a rut on the face of a jump ejecting him from the bike ending his race. Factory Honda rider Chase Sexton took over the number one position when Plessinger went down and would finish the remaining two laps without incident taking the main event win. Cooper Webb crossed the line in second after battling with Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Adam Ciaciarulo and a host of others. Monster Energy / Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac rounded out the podium with a solid third.

Troy Lee Designs Gas Gas rider Justin Barcia crossed the line in fourth and at one point in the main event was up to second place. Barcia was followed by last weeks winner Ken Roczen with a top five finish.

450CC MAIN EVENT RESULTS

1 Chase Sexton

2 Cooper Webb

3 Eli Tomac

4 Justin Barcia

5 Ken Roczen

6 Christian Craig

7 Justin Hill

8 Adam Cianciarulo

9 Jason Anderson

10 Josh Hill

11 Benny Blose

12 Cade Clason

13 Aaron Plessinger

14 Joshua Cartwright

15 Grant Harlan

16 Kevin Moranz

17 Shane McElrath

18 Justin Starling

19 Fredrik Noren

20 Chase Marquier

21 Dean Wilson

22 Kyle Chisholm

250 RESULTS

250 EAST MAIN EVENT

1 Hunter Lawrence

2 Nate Thrasher

3 Haiden Deegan

4 Jeremy Martin

5 Chris Blose

6 Tom Vialle

7 Cullin Park

8 Coty Schock

9 Henry Miller

10 Michael Hicks

11 Jace Owen

12 Caden Braswell

13 Jeremy Hand

14 Brock Papi

15 Talon Hawkins

16 A J Catanzaro Jeremy Hand

17 Jack Chambers

18 Lane Allison

19 Gage Linville

20 Lance Kobusch

21 Marshal Weltin

22 Max Anstie