2023 BUDDS CREEK NATIONAL MX RESULTS

The Lawrence brothers took another step in their historic season this week at Budds Creek in Maryland. Jett went 1-1 in the 450 class despite suffering his worst start of the year in moto one. Chase Sexton once again proved that he can run Jett’s speed but crashed four times in the course of the day. In the 250 class, Hunter Lawrence battled Justin Cooper to a standstill, trading moto wins. Hunter was the overall winner thanks to his second moto win and now the 250 title will be decided at the final round in Indiana next week. Haiden Deegan was officially eliminated from title contention. It was an especially hard weekend for him. He was walking away with moto one at the halfway point when a red flag meant they had to return to the gate for a restart. Then Deegan crashed before even reaching the first turn. For extended coverage of the 2023 Pro Motocross season, click here.

450 OVERALL

1 Jett Lawrence 1 / 1

2 Aaron Plessinger 4 / 3

3 Jason Anderson 2 / 5

4 Chase Sexton 9 / 2

5 Justin Barcia 5 / 4

6 Dylan Ferrandis 3 / 9

7 Adam Cianciarulo 7 / 6

8 Garrett Marchbanks 6 / 8

9 Ty Masterpool 8 / 7

10 Phillip Nicoletti 10 / 11

11 Fredrik Noren 13 / 10

12 Harri Kullas 12 / 12

13 Grant Harlan 11 / 14

14 Stephen Rubini 16 / 13

15 Anton Gole 15 / 15

16 Jay Wilson 14 / 16

17 Jace Kessler 17 / 18

18 Jose Butron 22 / 17

19 Romain Pape 20 / 19

20 Luca Marsalisi 18 / 25

21 Justin Rodbell 19 / 22

22 Jakub Teresak 25 / 20

23 John Adamson 24 / 23

24 Derek Drake 21 / 28

25 Zack Williams 27 / 26

26 Vincent Luhovey 31 / 27

27 Charlie Putnam 29 / 29

28 Crockett Myers 26 / 34

29 Jeremy Hand 40 / 21

30 Luke Renzland 23 / 38

31 Kyle Chisholm 39 / 24

32 Scott Meshey 33 / 32

33 Jeremy Smith 32 / 33

34 Cody Groves 36 / 30

35 Max Miller 30 / 37

36 Sebastian Balbuena 28 / 39

37 Adrien Malaval 34 / 36

38 Cory Carsten – / 31

39 Raimundo Trasolini 38 / 35

40 Dylan Wright 35 /-

41 Dominique Thury 37 / 40

250 OVERALL

1 Hunter Lawrence 2 / 1

2 Justin Cooper 1 / 2

3 Jo Shimoda 7 / 3

4 Austin Forkner 8 / 4

5 Tom Vialle 5 / 6

6 Jalek Swoll 3 / 12

7 Daxton Bennick 4 / 11

8 Carson Mumford 12 / 8

9 Julien Beaumer 11 / 9

10 Seth Hammaker 6 / 14

11 Haiden Deegan 16 / 5

12 Stilez Robertson 10 / 13

13 Levi Kitchen 14 / 10

14 Maximus Vohland 9 / 16

15 Ryder DiFrancesco 21 / 7

16 Dilan Schwartz 13 / 18

17 Joshua Varize 18 / 15

18 Pierce Brown 15 / 24

19 Jorgen Talviku 24 / 17

20 Talon Hawkins 17 / 21

21 Preston Kilroy 22 / 19

22 Casey Cochran 19 / 23

23 Derek Kelley 23 / 20

24 Mark Fineis 20 / 38

25 Caden Braswell 26 / 22

26 Vincent Varola 27 / 25

27 Gage Stine 29 / 27

28 Marcus Phelps 31 / 26

29 Ricci Randanella 30 / 31

30 Joseph Tait 32 / 32

31 Brock Bennett 25 / 39

32 Jack Rogers 38 / 29

33 Slade Smith 37 / 30

34 Cameron Durow / 28

35 Hunter Cross 35 / 33

36 Keegan Rowley 33 / 35

37 Maxwell Sanford 28 / 40

38 Travis Mecking 34 / 37

39 Ethan Day 36 / 36

40 Brantley Schnell / 34

41 Hardy Munoz 39 /-

42 Mitchell Harrison 40 /-