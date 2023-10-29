2023 3-BROS 24 HOURS OF GLEN HELEN

The 2023 24 Hours of Glen Helen is in the books and it was the Yamaha team of Tyler Nicholson, RJ Warda, Thomas Dunn and Clayton Roberts that took the top prize after battling every step of the way with the Prairie Dogs team of Trevor Hunter, Tyler Belknap, Clay Hengeveld and Nic Garvin. The course was built by the SRA Racing crew and they came up with 10 miles of challenging terrain that included the National track, the Arroyo Vet Track, the truck track and long sections of ridge roads. In the middle of the night, the Santa Ana winds kicked in to make the race even more difficult. The true heroes of the race, as usual, were the Ironmen. Top man in that class was Zac Luce. For full results, go to www.glenhelen.com.