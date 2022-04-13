2022 WORCS ROUND 4: VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS FROM TAFT

Trevor Stewart, aboard his Purines Racing Yamaha, put together quite a ride pulling the holeshot in front of Justin Hoeft, who remained second for a long time. “Justin and I were able to pace ourselves for what felt like an hour or an hour-thirty at least, but then he ended up going down, which left me with quite the gap,” said Stewart. In second place, Justin Hoeft, riding on the Kilmartin 3Bros Racing Husqvarna put together his best finish of the season, putting himself on the podium for the first time this season.

He kept Stewart in check for most of this race but would go down twice, allowing him to pull away quite a bit, coming in just over a minute behind Stewart. On the third step of the podium, first-timer Tyler Lynn made it to the box on his Precision Concept Kawasaki ride. He has had two 4th place finishes this year and was able to fight his way up onto the podium. “Taft is dry this time of year, and track conditions were different from any other time I’ve raced here, and it was hard-packed.” said Lynn. See the Pro video highlights below.

Amateur MC R4 highlights from Honolulu Hills Raceway video pixels have been assembled and polished and ready for your viewing pleasure. Did you make the cut? Now playing, check out the video below to see if you made the cut.