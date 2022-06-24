2022 US ISDE TEAM ANNOUNCED

The American Motorcyclist Association announced today the 10 World Trophy Team riders selected to represent the U.S. at the 2022 FIM International Six Days Enduro — the world’s largest and most prestigious annual off-road motorcycle competition — in Le Puy en Velay, France, Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

“We have been unfortunate with many rider injuries this year leading up to the event,” said KTM Group Director of Off-Road Racing Antti Kallonen, who’s managed the U.S. World Trophy and Junior World Trophy teams since 2012 and the Women’s World Trophy team since 2017. “On the flip side, we are fortunate to have a deep field of world-class riders to choose from to be able to build championship-level teams in all categories.”

The Trophy riders will compete as the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams. Every country participating in the ISDE is allowed four riders on its World Trophy Team, three riders age 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy Team, and three female riders on its Women’s Team.

The U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team won last year, and previously had won in 2019 and 2007. The U.S. World Trophy Team last won the ISDE in 2019, which was the second ISDE World Trophy title for the United States. The U.S. Junior World Trophy Team last won in Argentina in 2014.

The 2022 U.S. World Trophy Team includes: Joshua Toth, KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition; Kailub Russell, KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition; Dante Oliveira, KTM 450 XC-F; and Layne Michael, Yamaha YZ450F.

“I’m excited to welcome back Kailub to lead the Trophy Team this year,” Kallonen said. “Although he retired from full-time racing nearly two years ago, he has proven to have the speed and is more motivated now than ever for ISDE. Two solid riders I’m also looking forward to working with are Layne and Josh, who both have proven this year to have the sprint speed to fight for the top step. Our fourth rider, Dante, who had an outstanding performance at last year’s ISDE on the Junior Team, has excellent speed and definitely belongs on the Trophy Team.”

The 2022 U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, made up of riders age 23 and younger, includes: Mateo Oliveira, KTM 250 SX-F; Austin Walton, Husqvarna FX 450; and Cody Barnes, Honda CRF250R.

“With so many changes to the Trophy team,” noted Kallonen, “I’m glad to have two riders from last year returning to the Junior Team. Cody and Austin are both hungry to prove a point and race for the title. Joining them is Mateo Oliveira, who has had a phenomenal season so far this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do at ISDE.”

The 2022 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team includes: Rachel Gutish, GASGAS EX 350F; Korie Steede, KTM 250 SX-F; and Brandy Richards, KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition.

“As with all three teams,” said Kallonen, “expectations are high. But they’re especially high with our Women’s Team, as we have two of last year’s champs — Brandy and Rachel — returning to the team to defend their title. Brandy has continued showing great speed and improvement in all types of terrain this year, and I expect her to fight for another ISDE win. Rachel will be very solid when it comes time for ISDE. She’s been dealing with some injuries, but I have no doubts she’ll be ready come the end of August. I’m happy to welcome Korie to the Team, as she has shown great speed the last few years and finally gets a chance to show that at the world level.”

Joining the 10 Trophy riders are the 21 Club Team riders who were announced by the AMA earlier this month.

U.S. Club Teams include:

XC Gear

Craig Delong

Kai Aiello

Thorn Devlin

GTBN

Tyler Vore

Travis Reynaud

Jaden Dahners

Missouri Mudder’s MC

Chase Bright

Nathan Rector

Huck Jenkins

Mojo Motorsport

Anson Maloney

Anthony Ferrante

Shane Siebenthall

Eric Cleveland Memorial

David Fullmer

Gary Smith

Benjamin Knight

Elizabeth Scott Community

Shawn O’Leary

Jeff O’Leary

John Beal

Bruce Wakeley/ Wes Habermehl Memorial

John Seehorn

Jonathan McDougal

Brian Storrie

The AMA’s ISDE effort would be impossible without the support of many companies, including KTM, BI-CON, FMF, Spectro, Rabaconda, Arai Helmets, Trail Jesters, Bonanza Plumbing and Motion Pro.