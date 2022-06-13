2022 THUNDER VALLEY AMA NATIONAL: RACE RECAP VIDEO

High temperatures and the always challenging altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park set the stage for yet another compelling afternoon of action for the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The Toyota Thunder Valley National marked the third race of the 2022 season and didn’t disappoint in the battle for victory.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-1) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (1-3) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-2) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (3-6) Antonio Cairoli, Italy, KTM (5-4) Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM (7-7) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (6-8) Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Husqvarna (12-5) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (8-9) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (9-11)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 12)

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 134 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 129 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha – 120 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki – 111 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 92 Antonio Cairoli, Italy, KTM – 89 Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 89 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 74 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM – 72 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Husqvarna – 65

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-2) Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-1) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (1-5) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (3-3) Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (7-6) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (6-7) Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (13-4) Matthew LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge, La., Yamaha (10-9) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (5-15) Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Yamaha (9-13)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 12)