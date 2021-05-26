2022 SHERCO ENDURO LINE

Sherco has just revealed its 2022 line of off-road motorcycles. The French company will again feature two-strokes and four-strokes in several displacements.

Internationally, Sherco divides its products into two different lines: the Racing models and the premium-level Factory models. For the U.S. market, only the Factory models will be offered. This are mostly distinguished by closed-cartridge KYB suspension and premium exhaust systems–FMF on the two-strokes and Akrapovic on the four-strokes.

The 500 and 450 motors have received a number of updates for 2022.

The bottom end of the motor has been reinforced with a new crankshaft and larger bearings.

The gearbox output shaft has received a new larger bearing. The distribution gear has been lightened.

The water jacket in the cylinder block has been increased in capacity to provide better cooling in the most extreme conditions.

The exhaust system and the ignition mapping have been revised.

The chassis for all the new Shercos have a number of changes including:

NEW 2022 GRAPHICS

NEW DIAMOND PATTERN

GRAY SELLE DALLA VALLE SEAT

KAYABA CLOSED CARTRIDGE

SUSPENSION UNITS

AKRAPOVIC / NEW SHERCO

FACTORY 4T EXHAUST

AXP SKID PLATE

GALFER BRAKE DISC (FRONT)

NEW NEKEN HANDLEBAR PAD

NEW BREMBO BRAKE PADS

The 125SE Factory two-stroke will also return with a new powervalve design. According to Sherco, The SBS electronic exhaust valve system allows for a perfect valve opening in every motor situation.

Sherco’s engineers have developed a programmable valve system that allowed them to program the perfect valve opening depending on the engine speed and not the throttle opening.

The first shipment of 2022 Shercos off-road bikes are on the water and will arrive soon. Pricing has not yet been released.