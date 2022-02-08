2022 RIEJU MR300 PRO : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we take a look at the 2022 Rieju MR300 Pro being imported from Spain by Mark Berg and the crew at Central Powersports Distribution. For those of you not in the off-road know you might be asking “What exactly is a Rieju?” Don’t worry, the Dirt Bike staff will give you some insight on Rieju and what you can expect from them here in the United States. You won’t want to miss our 2-Stroke Behind The Build feature this week, where we take a detailed look at our Gas Gas 300 project with Travis Brock from Every Single Sunday.

Some might be fooled by the Rieju name automatically assuming it’s a budget brand from China, that is definitely not the case! Rieju is located in Spain and has been around for almost a century. Here is a very short explanation of how the Rieju name came about:

“In 1934, two young entrepreneurs, Luis Riera Carré and Jaime Juanola Farrés, founded a company to manufacture bicycle accessories. The name RIEJU came from the first letters of each of their surnames (RIEra + JUanola).”

The 2022 MR300 Pro might look familiar to some and no your eyes are playing tricks on you. This machine is built off the last generation Gas Gas 300 two-stroke platform right before Gas Gas was purchased by the Pierer Mobility Group.

Red anodized X-Trig ROCS triple-clamp system featuring their vibration damping handlebar mounts and split design fork clamping system are standard issue on the Pro model. All black Polispot plastics, race inspired, Renthal handlebars and Renthal half waffle grips are also included.

The 299.3cc power plant features a Polisport ignition cover/electric starter guard, Mototassinari V-Force reed intake system with fuel from a 38mm Keihin PWK carburetor.

Up front it’s all about performance and durability with a Goldspeed wheel featuring anodized red billet aluminum hub, heavy duty spokes, black HD rims, 260 floating brake rotor and Kayaba 48mm AOS closed-cartridge fork with DLC coated lower legs.

Here is a closer look at the electrical controls on the MR300 Pro. The red/black control allows riders to switch between two different preprogramed ignition maps on the fly. You can also see the backside on the Magura hydraulic clutch system.

The Kayaba shock has 11.9″ of travel featuring high and low speed compression and rebound damping adjustability.

The Goldspeed rear wheel set up is also wrapped in Michelin rubber and built to handle harsh off-road conditions.

Nissin braking components are used on both ends of the 2022 MR300 Pro.

Suggested retail price on the 2022 Rieju MR300 Pro is 10,599 . Rieju will also have 2022 MR200 Ranger, MR300 Ranger, MR200 Racing, MR250 Racing, MR300 Racing, MR250 Pro models available in the USA. For more information on the complete line of 2022 Rieju line go to www.rieju-usa.com .

*MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) does NOT include Freight/Set up charges.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

You could spend hours gazing at this Every Single Sunday GasGas EC300 that, believe it or not, was not originally built with the goal of being featured in a magazine. The owner/builder of this hard-enduro specialist, Travis Brock of Every Single Sunday, is a popular off-road YouTuber and content producer for BikeBandit.com who set out to build himself the ultimate dirt bike for his favorite type of riding. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE COMPLETE STORY!