RIEJU 300cc OFF-ROAD LINE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

What is a Rieju 300 and where do they come from? If you are asking yourself this question don’t worry we are going to break down the 2022 Rieju 300cc line-up on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. We have a first ride video impression on the MR300RR, give you the goods on the MR300 Ranger and tell you all about the MR300Pro model, Rieju even offers a ISDE version but getting your hands on one might be a little difficult . After reading this post you might be asking yourself “Where do I get one?”. Here is a link to the official USA based website www.rieju-usa.com .

RIEJU MR300RR

Some might be fooled by the Rieju name automatically assuming it’s a budget brand, that is definitely not the case! Rieju is located in Spain and has been around for almost a century. Here is a very short explanation of how the Rieju name came about:

“In 1934, two young entrepreneurs, Luis Riera Carré and Jaime Juanola Farrés, founded a company to manufacture bicycle accessories. The name RIEJU came from the first letters of each of their surnames (RIEra + JUanola).”

The 2022 300cc offerings from Rieju might look familiar to some and no your eyes are playing tricks on you. This machines platform comes from the last generation Gas Gas 300 two-stroke right before Gas Gas was purchased by the Pierer Mobility Group.

RIEJU MR300 RANGER

Rieju Rangers line is more price-targeted, with the Ranger 300 selling for $8799. Despite the comparatively low prices, these aren’t really “budget” bikes. The fit and finish are excellent and the parts are top quality. The forks and shocks are KYB, the hydraulic clutch is Magura, the carburetor is a Keihin and the reed is a Moto Tassinari. They have electric starters and kickstarters. The brakes might be among the few real concessions to price; they are a mix of different Spanish components including Braktec, J. Juan and AJP. Also, the bars and rims are not name-brands.

The Ranger 300 isn’t designed to be race bike. They are aimed more at trail riding and even entry level riders. To make the power delivery more friendly, the expansion chambers have long head pipes and the carburetors are 36mm. Rieju engineers also brought down the seat height by almost 2 inches compared to its other bikes. They did this by reducing the suspension travel and using a thinner seat. You can bring the seat height down even lower by adjusting the linkage, which has a concentric lobe embedded in the dog bone.

RIEJU MR300 PRO

Red anodized X-Trig ROCS triple-clamp system featuring their vibration damping handlebar mounts and split design fork clamping system are standard issue on the Pro model. All black Polispot plastics, race inspired, Renthal handlebars and Renthal half waffle grips are also included. The 299.3cc power plant features a Polisport ignition cover/electric starter guard, Mototassinari V-Force reed intake system with fuel from a 38mm Keihin PWK carburetor.

Up front it’s all about performance and durability with a Goldspeed wheel featuring anodized red billet aluminum hub, heavy duty spokes, black HD rims, 260 floating brake rotor and Kayaba 48mm AOS closed-cartridge fork with DLC coated lower legs.

Nissin braking components are used on both ends of the 2022 MR300 Pro.

Suggested retail price on the 2022 Rieju MR300 Pro is 10,599 . For more information on the complete line of 2022 Rieju line go to www.rieju-usa.com .