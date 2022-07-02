2022 REDBUD MX: PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season got even tighter this weekend as the riders visited RedBud in Southern Michigan. The red plate of the points leader is clearly up for grabs in both classes. In the 450 class, the points battle heated up with Eli Tomac taking his second consecutive overall victory with a convincing 1-1 score. Current red plate holder Chase Sexton held on for second place and now owns a 7-point lead over Tomac in the series. In the 250 class, the red plate did change hands, although Honda kept it in the family. Jett Lawrence blew a motor while leading the first moto. That temporarily gave the lead to his bother Hunter, but Jo Shimoda took over with six laps to go. Moto two saw Jett take the lead from his brother in the first half of the race. Shimoda went down, but then made a mad dash through the pack to claim third and the overall win. Hunter’s 2-2 scored was good for second place overall as well as the red plate. For full coverage of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, click here.

450 CLASS OVERALL

1. Eli Tomac 1\1

2. Chase Sexton 2\2

3. Justin Barcia 8\3

4. Jason Anderson 7\4

5. Ken Roczen 4\7

6. Joseph Savatgy 3\9

7. Ryan Dungey 6\5

8. Christian Craig 5\6

9. Aaron Plessinger 9\8

10. Marshal Weltin 10\12

11. Shane McElrath 14\11

12. Benny Bloss 11\14

13. Garrett Marchbanks 16\10

14. Brandon Hartranft 13\13

15. Alex Martin 15\15

16. Chris Canning 12\38

17. Henry Miller 30\16

18. Jeremy Hand 19\18

19. Tristan Lane 23\17

20. Jerry Robin 17\36

21. Tyler Stepek 18\35

22. Jeremy Smith 21\19

23. Jeffrey Walker 20\20

24. Izaih Clark 22\25

25. Vincent Luhovey 28\22

26. Kevin Moranz 26\27

27. Rob Windt 27 \30

28. Bryce Hansen 34\26

29. Clayton Tucker 29\31

30. Justin Rodbell 40\21

31. Eric Grondahl 33\28

32. Jackson Gray 32\29

33. Bryton Carroll 25\37

34. Grant Harlan 24\39

35. Cullin Park 31\34

36. Nicholas Tomasunas 35\32

37. Matthew Burkeen 36\33

38. Scott Meshey 38\40

39. Nathen LaPorte 23

40. Mccoy Brough 24

41. Max Anstie 37

42. Trevor Schmidt 39

450 SEASON POINTS

1 23 Chase Sexton La Moille, IL 224

2 3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 217

3 94 Ken Roczen Germany 194

4 21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 179

5 5 Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN 153

6 28 Christian Craig Temecula, CA 151

7 51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 139

8 7 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 115

9 17 Joseph Savatgy Clermont, FL 108

10 12 Shane McElrath Canton, NC 102

11 35 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT 102

12 222 Antonio Cairoli Italy 89

13 26 Alex Martin Millville, MN 67

14 41 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ 62

15 285 Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI 60

250 CLASS OVERALL

1. Jo Shimoda 1\3

2. Hunter Lawrence 2\2

3. Stilez Robertson 3\5

4. RJ Hampshire 4\6

5. Levi Kitchen 9\4

6. Ty Masterpool 8\8

7. Justin Cooper 7\9

8. Michael Mosiman 6\10

9. Jett Lawrence 35\1

10. Nathanael Thrasher 10\7

11. Seth Hammaker 5\15

12. Maximus Vohland 11\11

13. Ryder DiFrancesco 14\12

14. Carson Mumford 13\13

15. Nicholas Romano 12\16

16. Enzo Lopes 15\18

17. Jalek Swoll 20\14

18. Derek Kelley 18\17

19. Preston Kilroy 16\22

20. Matthew Leblanc 19\19

21. Joshua Varize 17\25

22. Luca Marsalisi 23\20

23. Lance Kobusch 22\21

24. Christopher Prebula 21\24

25. Tommy Rios 25\23

26. Chandler Baker 26\27

27. Max Miller 28\28

28. Garrett Hoffman 27\29

29. James Harrington 31\30

30. Cole Harkins 30\31

31. Brandon Ray 24\38

32. Zack Williams 37\26

33. Noah Willbrandt 29\34

34. Gerald Lorenz III 32\33

35. Brock Papi 34\35

36. Marcus Phelps 40\32

37. Pierce Brown 36\36

38. Carter Biese 39\39

39. Maxwell Sanford 38\40

40. Derek Drake 33

41. Hunter Sayles 37

250 SEASON POINTS

1 96 Hunter Lawrence Australia 218

2 1 Jett Lawrence Australia 211

3 30 Jo Shimoda Japan 182

4 32 Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY 159

5 59 Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA 145

6 29 Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA 141

7 47 Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA 132

8 50 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 130

9 36 Maximus Vohland Granite Bay, CA 110

10 24 RJ Hampshire Hudson, FL 98

11 49 Nathanael Thrasher Livingston, CA 87

12 411 Nicholas Romano Bayside NY 84

13 44 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 80

14 74 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 61

15 329 Matthew Leblanc Breaux Bridge, 59