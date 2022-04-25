2022 NGPC SHAMROCK GP PRO RESULTS: OLIVEIRA DOMINATION

Round 5 of the 2022 NGPC took place in Primm Nevada and the weekend of racing was hosted by the Shamrock MC club. Sundays pro main event started off with Red Bull KTM factory rider Dante Oliveira getting the holeshot followed by SLR Honda’s Cole Martinez, Rockstar Husqvarna’s Austin Walton, Justin Hoeft, Precision Concepts Kawasaki’s Tyler Lynn and factory Beta pilot Dare Demartile.

Oliveira dominated the entire race leading every lap and at the checkered flag would have a comfortable 13 second lead over second place finisher Husqvarna mounted Austin Walton. SLR Honda’s Cole Martinez would round out the podium in third overall followed by Precision Concepts Kawasaki mounted Tyler Lynn, Dalton Shirey, Beta’s Dare Demartile and Gas Gas rider Giacomo Redondi.

Dante Oliveira had this to say about his race:

“The race went just how I like it – I got the holeshot and was able to stay out front. The boys were battling hard behind me, so I just had to keep my head straight and hit my lines. There’s a lot of rough stuff out there, so it’s all about finding smooth lines to get going for the hour-and-a-half. My body felt great and my bike was awesome. We got the points lead back, so I’m stoked for that and ready to fire off the rest of them.”

As seen in this picture Austin Walton navigated the dust the entire race but never gave up finishing a well fought second place overall.

Cole Martinez ran up front and fought hard but would eventually round out the podium with a solid third place finish.

Precision Concepts Kawasaki’s Tyler Lynn continues to improve his results this year. He finished just off the podium in fourth at round 5.

Last rounds winner 3 Bros Husqvarna rider Dalton Shirey went down early and had to play catch up the entire race. He finished 5th overall.

Factory Beta’s Dare Demartile looked fast all day and finished a respectable 6th place in the Open Pro division.

PRO 2 RESULTS: OLIVIERA PERFECTION CONTINUED

In the Pro-2 division FMF RPM KTM rider Mateo Oliveira got off to a top-three start and had a first lap mishap on the pavement section gong down but worked his way into the lead by lap three. Once in the lead position he would not be challenged and crossed the finish line in front of SLR Honda Mounted Jack Simpson and fellow KTM rider Colton Aeck. Mateo extended his undefeated season through Round 5 as he continues to set his focus on the championship points.

Mateo and Colton Aeck battled hard in the beginning of the 90 minute main event.

Jack Simpson got off to about an eighth place start before quickly making passing getting into the top three. For the first hour he had a big battle with 3 Bros Racing’s Colton Aeck for second but eventually made the pass and held on to clamp runner up honors.

KTM-mounted rider Colton Aeck led the first two laps of the race, ultimately securing his second-straight podium finish in third.

WOMENS PRO : RICHARDS ON TOP

In the Pro Women’s class, KTM-supported rider Brandy Richards continued her perfect season in the class, finishing more than two-and-a-half minutes ahead of the second-place rider.