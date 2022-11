2022 NGPC ROUND 9 // GNARLY OFF-ROAD CONDITIONS, INTERVIEWS & MORE

The 9th round of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship Series was held in Blythe, California and brought to you by Prosectors MC. Dirt Bike’s Nic Garvin goes over the course conditions and rider expectations for the Pro Race. Hear from the top pro races like Ryan Surratt, Dante Oliveira and more.