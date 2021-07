2022 NEW-BIKE PRICES–COMPLETE LIST: THE WRAP

With this week’s release of new Hondas and last week’s announcement of the 2022 Yamaha line, the overall picture for 2022 has come into better focus. It’s a year of mostly unchanged models with the notable excepetion of the Yamaha two-strokes and the Honda CRF250R and CRF250RX. Here’s the grand list of prices, although we are still awaiting final price list for Sherco and a few others. Check back and it will be updated soon.

GASGAS MOTOCROSS

GASGAS MC450F : $9599

GASGAS MC350F: $9299

GASGAS MC250F: $8699

GASGAS MC250 TWO-STROKE: $7899

GASGAS MC125 TWO-STROKE: $6899

GASGAS MC85 TWO-STROKE 19/16: $6099

GASGAS MC85 TWO-STROKE 17/14: $5899

GASGAS MC65 TWO-STROKE: $4999

GASGAS MC50: $4299

GASGAS MC-E-5 ELECTRIC: $4899

GASGAS OFF-ROAD

GASGAS EX450F: $10,299

GASGAS EX350F: $10,199

GASGAS EX250F: $9299

GASGAS EX300 TWO-STROKE: $9799

GASGAS EC300 TWO-STROKE: $9799

GASGAS EX250 TWO-STROKE: $9499

GASGAS EC250 TWO-STROKE: $9549

HUSQVARNA MOTOCROSS

HUSQVARNA FC450: $10,399

HUSQVARNA FC350: $10,199

HUSQVARNA FC250: $ 9499

HUSQVARNA TC250 TWO-STROKE: $8599

HUSQVARNA TC125 TWO-STROKE: $7599

HUSQVARNA TC85 TWO-STROKE: 19/16: $6499

HUSQVARNA TC85 TWO-STROKE: 17/14: $6299

HUSQVARNA TC65 TWO-STROKE: $5299

HUSQVARNA TC50 TWO-STROKE: $4499

HUSQVARNA EE5 TWO-STROKE: $5299

HUSQVARNA OFF-ROAD & DUAL-SPORT

HUSQVARNA FX450: $10,999

HUSQVARNA FX350: $10,899

HUSQVARNA TX300i TWO-STROKE: $10,599

HUSQVARNA TE300i TWO-STROKE: $10,599

HUSQVARNA TE150i TWO-STROKE: $9199

HUSQVARNA TE250i TWO-STROKE: TPI $10,299

HUSQVARNA FE501S DUAL-SPORT: $11,899

HUSQVARNA FE501: $11,499

HUSQVARNA FE350S DUAL-SPORT: $11,499

HUSQVARNA FE350: $10,899

KTM MOTOCROSS

KTM 450SX-F: $10,299

KTM 350SX-F: $10,099

KTM 250SX-F: $9399

KTM 250SX TWO-STROKE: $8499

KTM 125SX TWO-STROKE: $7499

KTM 150SX TWO-STROKE: $7699

KTM 85SX TWO-STROKE: 19/16 $6399

KTM 85SX TWO-STROKE: 17/14 $6199

KTM 65SX TWO-STROKE: $5199

KTM 50SX TWO-STROKE: $4449

KTM 50SX JR TWO-STROKE: $3949

KTM OFF-ROAD TWO-STROKE

KTM 300XC-W: $10,499

KTM 250XC-W: $10,199

KTM 150XC-W: $9199

KTM 125XC: $7799

KTM TRAIL & DUAL-SPORT

KTM 500XCF-W: $11,399

KTM 500EXC-F Dual-Sport: $11,799

KTM 350XCF-W: $10,899

KTM 350EXC-F Dual-Sport: $11,399

BETA TWO-STROKE

BETA XTrainer: $7999

BETA125 RR: $8,349

BETA200 RR: $8,999

BETA250 RR: $9,399

BETA300 RR: $9,699

BETA FOUR-STROKE

BETA 350RR-S DUAL-SPORT: $10,999

BETA 390RR-S Dual-Sport: $11,099

BETA 430RR-S Dual-Sport: $11,199

BETA 500RR-S Dual-Sport: $11,299

For Beta Trials models, click here.

HONDA COMPETITION

HONDA CRF450R: $9599

HONDA CRF450RWE: $12,399

HONDA CRF450RX: $9899

HONDA CRF450X: $9799

HONDA CRF450RL: $9999

HONDA CRF450RS: $8599

HONDA CRF250R: $8099

HONDA CRF250RX: $8499

HONDA CRF150R: $5249

HONDA CRF150R Big Wheel: $5449

HONDA TRAIL BIKES

HONDA CRF250F: $4749

HONDA CRF125F: $3,249

HONDA CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,649

HONDA CRF110F: $2499

HONDA CRF50F: $1649

KAWASAKI COMPETITION BIKES

Kawasaki KX450: $9499

Kawasaki KX450X: $9699

Kawasaki KX250: $8399

Kawasaki KX250X: $8499

Kawasaki KX112: $4999

Kawasaki KX85: $4499

Kawasaki KX65: $3799

KAWASAKI TRAIL & DUAL-SPORT

Kawasaki KLR650: $6699

Kawasaki KLX300R: $5599

Kawasaki KLX300 Dual Sport: $5599

Kawasaki KLX230R: $4499

Kawasaki KLX230R S Dual Sport: $4599

Kawasaki KLX140R F: $3799

Kawasaki KLX140R L: $3499

Kawasaki KLX140R: $3199

Kawasaki KLX110R: $2399

Kawasaki KLX110R L: $2499

SUZUKI

SUZUKI RM-Z450: $8,999

SUZUKI RM-Z250: $7,899

SUZUKI RM85: $4395

SUZUKI DR-Z400SM: $7599

TM MOTOCROSS

TM 250Fi ES: $11,195.00

TM 300Fi ES: $11,195.00

TM 450Fi ES: $10,995.00

TM 530Fi ES: $10,995.00

TWO-STROKES

TM 85 TWO-STROKE: $6345.00

TM 100 TWO-STROKE: $6395.00

TM 112 TWO-STROKE: $6995.00

TM 125 TWO-STROKE: $8545.00

TM 144 TWO-STROKE: $8745.00

TM 250 ES TWO-STROKE: $9195.00

TM 300 ES TWO-STROKE: $9395.00

TM OFF-ROAD

TM 250Fi Dual Ex: $11,395.00

TM 300Fi Dual Ex: $11,995.00

TM 450Fi: $11,195.00

TM 530Fi: $11,195.00

TWO-STROKES

TM 125 Fi TWO-STROKE: $9395.00

TM 144 TWO-STROKE: $9245.00

TM 144 Fi TWO-STROKE: $9895.00

TM 250 ES TWO-STROKE: $9745.00

TM 250 ES Fi TWO-STROKE: $10,095.00

TM 300 ES TWO-STROKE: $9895.00

TM 300 ES Fi TWO-STROKE: $10,295.00

YAMAHA COMPETITION

YAMAHA YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $9799

YAMAHA YZ450F: $9599

YAMAHA YZ450FX: $9899

YAMAHA YZ250F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $8699

YAMAHA YZ250F: $8499

YAMAHA YZ250FX: $8799

YAMAHA YZ250 TWO-STROKE MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $7999

YAMAHA YZ250 TWO-STROKE: $7799

YAMAHA YZ250X TWO-STROKE: $7799

YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $7099

YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: $6899

YAMAHA YZ125X TWO-STROKE: $6799

YAMAHA YZ85LW TWO-STROKE: $4999

YAMAHA YZ85 TWO-STROKE: $4799

YAMAHA YZ65 TWO-STROKE:$4699

YAMAHA TRAIL & DUAL-SPORT

YAMAHA WR450F: $9799

YAMAHA WR250F: $8599

YAMAHA TT-R230: $4449

YAMAHA TT-R125LE: $3349

YAMAHA TT-R110E: $2299

YAMAHA TT-R50E: $1749

YAMAHA PE50 TWO-STROKE: $1699

YAMAHA XT250: $5199

YAMAHA TW200: $4799