2022 KTM SIX DAYS EDITION DUAL SPORT ARRIVES

KTM just announced the Six Days Edition of its big dual-sport bike. Unlike previous years, the bike will be a 500 rather than a 450 for 2022. The official release from KTM follows:

Excellence in racing is often celebrated in the KTM family with dedicated and upgraded special edition models, and the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is nothing less than a celebration of the brand’s decades of success at the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). Honoring its ISDE credentials with a distinctive color scheme and optimum race-focused components to greatly refine its specification and READY TO RACE DNA, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to introduce this special dual-sport machine ahead of the 95th edition of the prestigious event taking place later this month in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

Produced in limited numbers and oriented for the true KTM ‘orange bleeder,’ the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS’ designers have gone bold with the introduction of a striking new colorway that perfectly mixes elements of a modern world map with a head-turning retro style. The chassis is also enhanced for 2022 with firmer, sportier settings on the WP fork and rear shock, improving its high-speed performance. Featuring a long list of race-inspired parts as standard, the 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is ready to take on the most grueling terrain imaginable right out of the crate.

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS HIGHLIGHTS

Exclusive SIX DAYS graphics

Rims with SIX DAYS logo

Skid plate

Front axle puller

Handlebar with SIX DAYS logo

Solid rear brake disc

Brake pedal safety wire

Floating front brake disc

Orange frame

Orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamp

Exhaust with SIX DAYS logo

Orange chain guide

SIX DAYS seat

The oldest and most prestigious FIM off-road motorcycle race in the world, the ISDE is intrinsically linked with KTM, as over half the field competes on Orange. KTM is excited to commemorate the return of the ISDE with the 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS.

The 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS will arrive later this August, 2021 at authorized KTM dealers.