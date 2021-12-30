2022 KTM 300XC-W: RAW VIDEO

We are currently in the midst of a 300 two-stroke comparison between two-seemingly similar bikes offered by KTM; the 300XC and the 300XC-W. The XC-W is considered by many to be the ultimate off-road bike for tight trail and extreme conditions, whereas the XC is aimed more at the racing community. Here’s a little footage of the 300XC-W in action and you can read some preliminary results of the shootout in Ron’s Wrap by clicking here.

