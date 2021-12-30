2022 KTM 300XC-W: RAW VIDEO

We are currently in the midst of a 300 two-stroke comparison between two-seemingly similar bikes offered by KTM; the 300XC and the 300XC-W. The XC-W is considered by many to be the ultimate off-road bike for tight trail and extreme conditions, whereas the XC is aimed more at the racing community. Here’s a little footage of the 300XC-W in action and you can read some preliminary results of the shootout in Ron’s Wrap by clicking here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 10 TWO-STROKE PROJECTS OF 2021 : TWO STROKE TUESDAY
- THROWBACK BILL’S PIPE YAMAHA YZ250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2002 HONDA CR250R BY FASTER USA : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2022 KTM ADVENTURE BIKES ANNOUNCED
- DELUCA HUSQVARNA TC85 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- ZACH OSBORNE RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
- 2022 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE FIRST IMPRESSION: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- VIDEO 2022 YAMAHA YZ125: 2-STROKE RAW VIDEO SERIES
- 2021 WORCS FINAL ROUND: PRO CHAMPIONS CROWNED
- MEET THE BUILDER CHARLES LYTLE FROM MX REVIVAL : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY EDITION
Prev Post
Comments are closed.