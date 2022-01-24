2022 KTM 300XC, RAW VIDEO

The 2022 300XC is the more competition-oriented of the two 300 two-strokes in the KTM line-up. For the February, 2022 print issue of Dirt Bike, we have a direct comparison between the 300XC and the 300XC-W. For a preview of that story, check out Ron’s Wrap here. For a little two-stroke fix in the meantime, here’s some raw video of the XC in action.
