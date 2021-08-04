2022 KICKER ARENACROSS SERIES SCHEDULE

Cycle City Promotions announced today that the Kicker Arenacross Series will hold a 12 round American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Championship Series beginning in January 2022. For the first time in the history of the series, the final round will not be held in Amarillo, Texas, but instead in Denver, Colorado.

The series kicks off in Loveland, Colorado on January 7th and 8th at the Budweiser Events Center. The second stop of the series will be in Amarillo, Texas on January 14th and 15th at the Amarillo National Center. The full 2022 schedule is as follows:

Round 1: January 7 / Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Round 2: January 8 / Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Round 3: January 14 / Amarillo National Center, Amarillo Texas

Round 4: January 15 / Amarillo National Center, Amarillo Texas

Round 5: January 21 / Lazy E Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Round 6: January 22 / Lazy E Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Round 7: January 28 / Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Round 8: January 29 / Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Round 9: February 4 / RS Livestock Event Center, Reno, Nevada

Round 10: February 5 / RS Livestock Event Center, Reno, Nevada

Round 11: February 11 / National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado

Round 12: February 12 / National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado

“We’re really excited to get back to racing indoors in front of crowds in 2022,” said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “The atmosphere and pro talent the series will bring is going to make for an exciting 12 rounds.”

More details regarding ticket sales and other race information will be released in the coming weeks.

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

www.arenacrossusa.com

www.facebook.com/arenacrossua

www.instagram.com/arenacrossusa