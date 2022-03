We have seen Malcolm Stewart make some premier class Supercross podiums aboard his factory Husky FC450 this year and the staff of Dirt Bike finally got the chance to ride the all new Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Edition at Glen Helen Raceway. Check out what they thought after the first day of testing in the video below. For more in depth information on the 2022 Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar CLICK HERE!