2022 HUSKY TE300i: 2-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna TE300i has arrived with very few changes for 2022. It remains a fully injected off-road two-stroke, with both TPI fuel injection and oil injection. It is one of two 300 two-strokes offered by Husqvarna; the other is the more competition-oriented TX300i. This version is designed for for trail riding, although it’s still very powerful and virtually unstoppable on tight, low speed trails. The WP Xplor fork is designed for comfort and compliance and the linkage rear suspension is also set up comparatively soft. The primary change for 2022 is the use of Braktec hydraulic systems, for both the brakes and the clutch. The MSRP is up for the new year, now set at $10,599.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>