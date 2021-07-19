2022 HUSKY TE300i: 2-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna TE300i has arrived with very few changes for 2022. It remains a fully injected off-road two-stroke, with both TPI fuel injection and oil injection. It is one of two 300 two-strokes offered by Husqvarna; the other is the more competition-oriented TX300i. This version is designed for for trail riding, although it’s still very powerful and virtually unstoppable on tight, low speed trails. The WP Xplor fork is designed for comfort and compliance and the linkage rear suspension is also set up comparatively soft. The primary change for 2022 is the use of Braktec hydraulic systems, for both the brakes and the clutch. The MSRP is up for the new year, now set at $10,599.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- FXR 2022 MOTO HELIUM COLLECTION
- 2017 KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO SPECIAL EDITION ANNOUNCED
- 2022 YAMAHA MX & CROSS COUNTRY MODELS ANNOUNCED
- YAMAHA ANNOUNCES NEW 2022 TWO-STROKES MODELS
- 2021 GAS GAS MC65 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- RICKY JOHNSON ADVENTURE ACADEMY
- FIRST LOOK: GAS GAS 2022 OFF-ROAD MODELS
- 2022 GAS GAS MX MODELS ANNOUNCED: FIRST LOOK
- EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY GAS GAS 300 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
Prev Post
Comments are closed.