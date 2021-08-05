2022 HONDA CRF250R: THE ’22s VIDEO SERIES

The staff of Dirt Bike Magazine got their first chance to ride the all new 2022 Honda CRF250R at Mountain View MX Park in Oregon earlier this week and now we can officially tell you about our first day of testing. Check out test rider Carson Brown aboard the 2022 machine in the Travis Fant produced video below. Like we said before this is an all new 250cc model for Honda featuring a new chassis, engine, styling and the dual exhaust is gone! For all the in depth specifications click here.