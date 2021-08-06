2022 FXR MOTO PODIUM GEAR COLLECTION ANNOUNCED

FXR Racing proudly launches the Podium Collection. The Podium series is engineered, tested, and purpose-built by racers, for racers, and for those that push the limits and strive to get to the top of the box. Like a great mullet that’s business up-front, but party out-back, the Podium collection gets down to business with serious high-end features, fit and durability, but no other gearset parties this hard. Vice, Tropic, Magma and Acid combos bring serious heat to the starting gate. FXR is proud to introduce an all-new collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink®, built for riders that bring the hustle, and for those with the need to feed their Full-Throttle-Addiction, the Gladiator series is ready to do battle in any colosseum. The Podium Collection blends premium durable materials together with breathable Omni-Stretch inserts for pro-level performance at a mid-level price point.

Podium Jersey

Hybrid vented material is utilized in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction. Incorporating Omni-Stretch technology in the side body inserts to improve mobility while improving ventilation.

Podium Pant

FXR’s Podium Pant is engineered for durability with full-grain leather insteps and durable 600D materials, combined with Omni-Stretch thigh panels that flex and move with the rider. Hook & Loop front and hip adjusters secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

If you want to see the complete line of 2022 FXR Moto Podium gear just scroll down.