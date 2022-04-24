2022 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Foxborough, Massachusetts finally got a taste of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season this weekend as the series enters the home stretch. The 250 East championship, in fact, was settled by virtue of Jett Lawrence’s second place finish behind Austin Forkner in the main event. That was enough for Lawrence to amass an insurmountable lead in the standings. Lawrence made a good run on Forkner in the final laps after a poor start, but had to be content with second on the day. In the 450 class, Jason Anderson kept his series alive by winning the main event, well ahead of Eli Tomac. Tomac was seventh but still has a 43-point lead. That championship, in all likelihood will be settled in Denver, one race early. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
- Marvin Musquin
- Jason Anderson
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Brayton
- Brandon Hartranft
- Benny Bloss
- Cade Clason
- Henry Miller
- Logan Karnow
- Kevin Moranz
- Jared Lesher
- Theodore Pauli
- Gared Steinke
- Cory Carsten
- Adam Enticknap
- Mason Kerr
- JY Roberts
- Jeremy Hand
- Logan Leitzel
- Alex Ray
450 HEAT 2
- Chase Sexton
- Eli Tomac
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
- Vince Friese
- Justin Starling
- Justin Bogle
- Ryan Breece
- Fredrik Noren
- Alex Martin
- Deven Raper
- Tristan Lane
- Scott Meshey
- Scotty Wennerstrom
- Guillaume St-Cyr
- Austin Cozadd
- Joshua Greco
- Kyle Bitterman
- Chad Saultz
- Justin Rodbell
450 MAIN EVENT
- Jason Anderson
- Chase Sexton
- Marvin Musquin
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
- Cooper Webb
- Eli Tomac
- Vince Friese
- Alex Martin
- Justin Brayton
- Brandon Hartranft
- Benny Bloss
- Cade Clason
- Ryan Breece
- Fredrik Noren
- Justin Starling
- Henry Miller
- Kevin Moranz
- Tristan Lane
- Logan Karnow
- Scott Meshey
- Justin Bogle
250 EAST HEAT 1
- Pierce Brown
- Jett Lawrence
- Jordon Smith
- Enzo Lopes
- Cullin Park
- Jarrett Frye
- John Short
- Marshal Weltin
- Ramyller Alves
- Jack Chambers
- Luca Marsalisi
- Ty Freehill
- Joshua Cartwright
- Jack Rogers
- Brandon Pederson
- Logan Boye
- AJ Catanzaro
- Gerhard Matamoros
- Luke Neese
250 HEAT 2
- Kyle Chisholm
- Jace Owen
- Hardy Munoz
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Austin Forkner
- Joshua Varize
- Hunter Yoder
- Lane Shaw
- Josh Osby
- Derek Drake
- Kyle Greeson
- RJ Hampshire
- TJ Albright
- Joe Clayton
- Thomas Welch
- Robert Hailey
- Doc Smith
- Michael Hicks
- Max Miller
250 EAST MAIN
- Austin Forkner
- Jett Lawrence
- Pierce Brown
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Kyle Chisholm
- RJ Hampshire
- Enzo Lopes
- Joshua Varize
- Cullin Park
- Jace Owen
- Marshal Weltin
- Derek Drake
- John Short
- Jordon Smith
- Hunter Yoder
- Jack Chambers
- Jarrett Frye
- Joshua Cartwright
- Josh Osby
- Lane Shaw
- Ramyller Alves
- Hardy Munoz
450 STANDINGS
1 Eli Tomac 341
2 Jason Anderson 298
3 Justin Barcia 275
4 Malcolm Stewart 272
5 Marvin Musquin 266
6 Chase Sexton 250
7 Cooper Webb 244
8 Dean Wilson 152
9 Brandon Hartranft 151
10 Justin Brayton 145
11 Dylan Ferrandis 141
12 Ken Roczen 133
13 Shane McElrath 101
14 Justin Bogle 101
15 Aaron Plessinger 97
16 Vince Friese 96
17 Alex Martin 87
18 Kyle Chisholm 84
19 Justin Starling 80
20 Ryan Breece 79
250 EAST STANDINGS
1 Jett Lawrence 192
2 RJ Hampshire 139
3 Pierce Brown 128
4 Mitchell Oldenburg 122
5 Enzo Lopes 116
6 Cameron McAdoo 114
7 Jordon Smith 104
8 Jace Owen 90
9 Austin Forkner 81
10 Derek Drake 79
11 Joshua Varize 78
12 Phillip Nicoletti 76
13 Stilez Robertson 67
14 Kyle Chisholm 64
15 John Short 54
16 Cullin Park 49
17 Jeremy Martin 42
18 Henry Miller 41
19 Marshal Weltin 37
20 Jarrett Frye 32
