2022 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Foxborough, Massachusetts finally got a taste of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season this weekend as the series enters the home stretch. The 250 East championship, in fact, was settled by virtue of Jett Lawrence’s second place finish behind Austin Forkner in the main event. That was enough for Lawrence to amass an insurmountable lead in the standings. Lawrence made a good run on Forkner in the final laps after a poor start, but had to be content with second on the day. In the 450 class, Jason Anderson kept his series alive by winning the main event, well ahead of Eli Tomac. Tomac was seventh but still has a 43-point lead. That championship, in all likelihood will be settled in Denver, one race early. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Marvin Musquin Jason Anderson Cooper Webb Justin Brayton Brandon Hartranft Benny Bloss Cade Clason Henry Miller Logan Karnow Kevin Moranz Jared Lesher Theodore Pauli Gared Steinke Cory Carsten Adam Enticknap Mason Kerr JY Roberts Jeremy Hand Logan Leitzel Alex Ray

450 HEAT 2

Chase Sexton Eli Tomac Malcolm Stewart Justin Barcia Vince Friese Justin Starling Justin Bogle Ryan Breece Fredrik Noren Alex Martin Deven Raper Tristan Lane Scott Meshey Scotty Wennerstrom Guillaume St-Cyr Austin Cozadd Joshua Greco Kyle Bitterman Chad Saultz Justin Rodbell

450 MAIN EVENT

Jason Anderson Chase Sexton Marvin Musquin Malcolm Stewart Justin Barcia Cooper Webb Eli Tomac Vince Friese Alex Martin Justin Brayton Brandon Hartranft Benny Bloss Cade Clason Ryan Breece Fredrik Noren Justin Starling Henry Miller Kevin Moranz Tristan Lane Logan Karnow Scott Meshey Justin Bogle

250 EAST HEAT 1

Pierce Brown Jett Lawrence Jordon Smith Enzo Lopes Cullin Park Jarrett Frye John Short Marshal Weltin Ramyller Alves Jack Chambers Luca Marsalisi Ty Freehill Joshua Cartwright Jack Rogers Brandon Pederson Logan Boye AJ Catanzaro Gerhard Matamoros Luke Neese

250 HEAT 2

Kyle Chisholm Jace Owen Hardy Munoz Mitchell Oldenburg Austin Forkner Joshua Varize Hunter Yoder Lane Shaw Josh Osby Derek Drake Kyle Greeson RJ Hampshire TJ Albright Joe Clayton Thomas Welch Robert Hailey Doc Smith Michael Hicks Max Miller

250 EAST MAIN

Austin Forkner Jett Lawrence Pierce Brown Mitchell Oldenburg Kyle Chisholm RJ Hampshire Enzo Lopes Joshua Varize Cullin Park Jace Owen Marshal Weltin Derek Drake John Short Jordon Smith Hunter Yoder Jack Chambers Jarrett Frye Joshua Cartwright Josh Osby Lane Shaw Ramyller Alves Hardy Munoz

450 STANDINGS

1 Eli Tomac 341

2 Jason Anderson 298

3 Justin Barcia 275

4 Malcolm Stewart 272

5 Marvin Musquin 266

6 Chase Sexton 250

7 Cooper Webb 244

8 Dean Wilson 152

9 Brandon Hartranft 151

10 Justin Brayton 145

11 Dylan Ferrandis 141

12 Ken Roczen 133

13 Shane McElrath 101

14 Justin Bogle 101

15 Aaron Plessinger 97

16 Vince Friese 96

17 Alex Martin 87

18 Kyle Chisholm 84

19 Justin Starling 80

20 Ryan Breece 79

250 EAST STANDINGS

1 Jett Lawrence 192

2 RJ Hampshire 139

3 Pierce Brown 128

4 Mitchell Oldenburg 122

5 Enzo Lopes 116

6 Cameron McAdoo 114

7 Jordon Smith 104

8 Jace Owen 90

9 Austin Forkner 81

10 Derek Drake 79

11 Joshua Varize 78

12 Phillip Nicoletti 76

13 Stilez Robertson 67

14 Kyle Chisholm 64

15 John Short 54

16 Cullin Park 49

17 Jeremy Martin 42

18 Henry Miller 41

19 Marshal Weltin 37

20 Jarrett Frye 32