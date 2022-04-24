2022 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Foxborough, Massachusetts finally got a taste of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season this weekend as the series enters the home stretch. The 250 East championship, in fact, was settled by virtue of Jett Lawrence’s second place finish behind Austin Forkner in the main event. That was enough for Lawrence to amass an insurmountable lead in the standings. Lawrence made a good run on Forkner in the final laps after a poor start, but had to be content with second on the day. In the 450 class, Jason Anderson kept his series alive by winning the main event, well ahead of Eli Tomac. Tomac was seventh but still has a 43-point lead. That championship, in all likelihood will be settled in Denver, one race early.  For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
  4. Justin Brayton
  5. Brandon Hartranft
  6. Benny Bloss
  7. Cade Clason
  8. Henry Miller
  9. Logan Karnow
  10. Kevin Moranz
  11. Jared Lesher
  12. Theodore Pauli
  13. Gared Steinke
  14. Cory Carsten
  15. Adam Enticknap
  16. Mason Kerr
  17. JY Roberts
  18. Jeremy Hand
  19. Logan Leitzel
  20. Alex Ray

450 HEAT 2

  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
  4. Justin Barcia
  5. Vince Friese
  6. Justin Starling
  7. Justin Bogle
  8. Ryan Breece
  9. Fredrik Noren
  10. Alex Martin
  11. Deven Raper
  12. Tristan Lane
  13. Scott Meshey
  14. Scotty Wennerstrom
  15. Guillaume St-Cyr
  16. Austin Cozadd
  17. Joshua Greco
  18. Kyle Bitterman
  19. Chad Saultz
  20. Justin Rodbell

450 MAIN EVENT

  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
  4. Malcolm Stewart
  5. Justin Barcia
  6. Cooper Webb
  7. Eli Tomac
  8. Vince Friese
  9. Alex Martin
  10. Justin Brayton
  11. Brandon Hartranft
  12. Benny Bloss
  13. Cade Clason
  14. Ryan Breece
  15. Fredrik Noren
  16. Justin Starling
  17. Henry Miller
  18. Kevin Moranz
  19. Tristan Lane
  20. Logan Karnow
  21. Scott Meshey
  22. Justin Bogle

250 EAST HEAT 1

  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Jordon Smith
  4. Enzo Lopes
  5. Cullin Park
  6. Jarrett Frye
  7. John Short
  8. Marshal Weltin
  9. Ramyller Alves
  10. Jack Chambers
  11. Luca Marsalisi
  12. Ty Freehill
  13. Joshua Cartwright
  14. Jack Rogers
  15. Brandon Pederson
  16. Logan Boye
  17. AJ Catanzaro
  18. Gerhard Matamoros
  19. Luke Neese

250 HEAT 2

  1. Kyle Chisholm
  2. Jace Owen
  3. Hardy Munoz
  4. Mitchell Oldenburg
  5. Austin Forkner
  6. Joshua Varize
  7. Hunter Yoder
  8. Lane Shaw
  9. Josh Osby
  10. Derek Drake
  11. Kyle Greeson
  12. RJ Hampshire
  13. TJ Albright
  14. Joe Clayton
  15. Thomas Welch
  16. Robert Hailey
  17. Doc Smith
  18. Michael Hicks
  19. Max Miller

250 EAST MAIN

  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
  4. Mitchell Oldenburg
  5. Kyle Chisholm
  6. RJ Hampshire
  7. Enzo Lopes
  8. Joshua Varize
  9. Cullin Park
  10. Jace Owen
  11. Marshal Weltin
  12. Derek Drake
  13. John Short
  14. Jordon Smith
  15. Hunter Yoder
  16. Jack Chambers
  17. Jarrett Frye
  18. Joshua Cartwright
  19. Josh Osby
  20. Lane Shaw
  21. Ramyller Alves
  22. Hardy Munoz

450 STANDINGS

1 Eli Tomac 341
2 Jason Anderson 298
3 Justin Barcia 275
4 Malcolm Stewart 272
5 Marvin Musquin 266
6 Chase Sexton 250
7 Cooper Webb 244
8 Dean Wilson 152
9 Brandon Hartranft 151
10 Justin Brayton 145
11 Dylan Ferrandis 141
12 Ken Roczen 133
13 Shane McElrath 101
14 Justin Bogle 101
15 Aaron Plessinger 97
16 Vince Friese 96
17 Alex Martin 87
18 Kyle Chisholm 84
19 Justin Starling 80
20 Ryan Breece 79

250 EAST STANDINGS

1 Jett Lawrence 192
2 RJ Hampshire 139
3 Pierce Brown 128
4 Mitchell Oldenburg 122
5 Enzo Lopes 116
6 Cameron McAdoo 114
7 Jordon Smith 104
8 Jace Owen 90
9 Austin Forkner 81
10 Derek Drake 79
11 Joshua Varize 78
12 Phillip Nicoletti 76
13 Stilez Robertson 67
14 Kyle Chisholm 64
15 John Short 54
16 Cullin Park 49
17 Jeremy Martin 42
18 Henry Miller 41
19 Marshal Weltin 37
20 Jarrett Frye 32

