2022 CAMP COOKER BULLET GNCC RESULTS

After earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would come through second on the opening lap after returning to competition from a shoulder injury. Russell would continue to push but would find himself back in sixth place at the halfway point. He remained there until the checkered flag flew.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth suffered a get-off on the opening lap, which would cost him some time as he had to make a stop to get his bike straightened out. Toth would continue on, riding out the day in seventh in XC1 and 19th overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett came through to finish eighth in XC1 for his last race of the season in the GNCC Series.

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan jumping off the line to earn the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award and leading the opening lap of the afternoon race. As the race continued on it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski moving into the lead and holding onto that lead for the next three laps of racing. He would begin to feel the pressure from Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty as he came through just 1.3 seconds behind him on lap four.

Lafferty would make the pass and move into the lead on lap five, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Lyndon Snodgrass moving into second on the same lap. Snodgrass had made his way up from an eighth place start to the day, but he would be unable to catch Lafferty as he came through to earn his first-ever XC2 250 Pro class win, and fourth overall on the day. Snodgrass would come through in second and Witkowski would come through in third to finish out the day.