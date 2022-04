2022 CAMP COOKER BULLET GNCC RESULTS

In the 8 a.m. youth race it was once again Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo earning his fifth consecutive overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo would move into the lead early in the race, but would battle with fellow YXC1 competitor, Peyton Feather at the halfway point. DeFeo would once again regain the lead on the next lap and begin to build a gap between the two until he saw the checkered flag flying. YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Ryan Amancio would come through to earn second overall and his class win at round five, followed by Peyton Feather in third overall and second in YXC1.

Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class podium with a third, and sixth place overall finish. Rounding out the YXC2 podium were Jacob McPherson and Jiggs Fustini who came through in second and third. Canyon Richards would come through to earn the 85cc (12-13) class win, followed by Brayden Baisley taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) win, as Travis Lentz earned the 65cc (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones was the winner of the 65cc (7-8) class, and Carter Gray came through first in the 65cc (9) class. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) class it was Addison Harris coming through to take the win, and Paisley Harris would earn her third-straight win in the Girls Jr. (8-11) class.

On Saturday morning in the Bike Micro race, it was Hunter Jones coming through to earn the overall win from the second row of the MXC2 class. This is Jones second class win, and first overall win of the season. Karson George came through second overall, first in the MXC1 class, while Trason Landrum earned third overall and second in the MXC2 class. Maverick Boyer and Brody Haugh rounded out the top three in the MXC1 class as Gage Lane earned third in the MXC2 class. Davey Fairfield earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, with Tripp Lewis earning the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win. Wesley Cunningham came through to earn the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, while Ryder Baricska brought home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class it was Sebastian Le Blanc earning the win, while Garrett Cox and Krew Burns rounded out the top three. Garrett Cox would also be awarded the class holeshot medal courtesy of Yamaha.