2022 BETA EVO TRIALS MODELS

Beta has released info on its 2022 Evo Trials line. Here’s the official press release:

The Evo has received a series of major updates to the engine, frame, and suspension over its lifespan, including recent updates to carburetion & ignition mapping which provided a more linear and predictable throttle response. With this model year, Beta engineers wanted to retain all the elements that make the Evo bikes the best trials bikes in the world and focus on fine-tuning the suspension and style of these fantastic trials machines. As a result, further enhancing the hallmark functionality and rideability of the model range.

From a visual standpoint, major updates have been made to the graphics of the bike. Also, a number of pure aesthetic details have been refreshed. The handlebar color has been changed to create a more modern and aggressive look. The air filter box is now red. Functionally, it still has the dedicated TwinAir foam filter and is accessible either from above via the small cover or by removing the rear mudguard in a few simple steps. The frame is now painted in distinctive Beta red color to accentuate the beauty of the hydroformed aluminum structure, an Evo signature feature.

Refreshed with a great new look and upgraded suspension. (EVO 125 2-Stroke pictured)

The suspension has been updated with revised fork settings to optimize the damping curve in both fully compressed and fully extended states. This has been achieved by modifying both the mechanical settings of the suspension and the amount of oil contained in the tubes, with different quantities used for the right and left-hand sides of the fork. This means that EVO is equipped with an asymmetric fork. The left and right-hand tubes differing both functionally and in internal volume. The left-hand side features adjustable spring length, for setting ride height. The hydraulic functions of the fork are adjusted on the right-hand tube which allows for customizing the damping behavior and responsiveness of the front end. By using different oil volumes calibrated specifically for the left and right-hand tubes, the rider experiences a much-improved progressiveness of the fork and a more precise response.

Essential Evo features maintained in the 2022 models include: Dual map switch that enables riders to choose between two power curves. A Dunlop tubeless rear tire which allows riders to run extremely low tire pressures for maximum traction. The hydro-formed aluminum frame and tank is a work of art that is unmatched in beauty and performance.

Minitrial E 16” / 20” – These aluminum-framed electric models provide a young rider with an unintimidating introduction to the sport of trials. These two models offer three different speed modes and offer an extremely lightweight due to their aluminum frame.

Evo 80 2-Stroke Jr/Sr – The Evo 80 is the ideal bike for newcomers to the sport. The Junior version is by far the easiest bike to use for young riders taking to the saddle of a combustion-engine trial bike for the first time. The Senior version on the other hand is an intermediate step between the smaller bike and the bigger 125 model, sharing the same wheel size with the latter while keeping the intuitive manageability of the 80cc engine. Ideal for taller or advanced youth riders or smaller adult riders looking for a lightweight bike. Both Jr. and Sr. models also make for a great cross-trainer to improve off-road riding skills.

Evo 125 / 200 2 Stroke – Light and agile, these bikes are perfect for young riders moving up from lesser classes and making their first forays into more serious competitions. The benchmark bike in its class. The engine delivers enough performance to overcome any obstacle in safety, while still being fun and easy to handle.

Evo 250 2-Stroke – This is the ideal bike for riders looking for an agile and easily controllable 2-stroke, with a more docile temperament and with slightly less power and torque than the EVO 300. The Evo 250 is ideal for the amateur looking for class-beating performance combined with precisely manageable power and impeccable rideability.

Evo 300 2-Stroke – The Evo 300 is the range-topping model in the Evo family. A bike for lovers of big capacity engines with impressive torque at all engine speeds. The perfect base for competing even at pro levels. The size of the frame and the engine have been optimized to maximize the ability of the bike to overcome even the most challenging and technically difficult. The ideal solution for expert riders looking for a bike with class-beating performance, but is intuitive and easily manageable from the moment you get into the saddle.

Evo 300 SS 2-Stroke – With SS standing for “Super Smooth”, this model has the broadest appeal in our 2-stroke range. The bike is extremely fun to ride and has all the main features of the Evo 300 engine, but has a more tempered power delivery at low to mid-engine speeds than the standard version. Together with a series of other minor tweaks, make this an even more enjoyable and easy-to-use machine for the less experienced or senior trials rider.

Evo 300 4-Stroke – The 4-stroke model also boasts an engine capacity of 300cc and strikes the perfect balance between performance, tractable engine power, and overall usability. This engine embraces a completely different approach to riding than its 2-stroke siblings. With plenty of torque and linear, extremely progressive power delivery, this is the perfect bike for the amateur looking for a machine suitable for less challenging competitive use and motorcycle mounting climbing.

Log onto www.betausa.com for more information and to locate a dealer near you to secure your new Beta Evo.