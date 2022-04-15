2022 ATLANTA SUPERCROSS: RAW VIDEO

Monster Energy Supercross has returned to a Super Speedway for the 2022 season. The top riders in the country got to try the fresh dirt at the Atlanta Motor Speedway today and Travis Fant was there to capture their first attempts at the big Triple. Hunter Lawrence had a crash and Robbie Wageman came up a little short to get things rolling for the weekend. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.