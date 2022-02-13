2022 ANAHEIM 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross returned to Angel Stadium in Anaheim for the third time this season before heading east. The man with all the momentum coming into this round was Eli Tomac, who was sitting on top of the 450 points after winning the last two rounds. It was Jason Anderson who was the star of the A3 show, though. He captured the fastest qualifying time, won his heat and then won the main while Eli watched from second place. In the 250 West division, Christian Craig has proven time and time again that he’s the fastest man in the class, even though that hasn’t always translated into race wins. This night, it did, while his main rivals struggled to stay upright. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1 Justin Barcia
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Eli Tomac
4 Justin Brayton
5 Cooper Webb
6 Justin Bogle
7 Brandon Hartranft
8 Justin Starling
9 Cade Clason
10 Adam Enticknap
11 Henry Miller
12 Bryson Gardner
13 Tristan Lane
14 Deven Raper
15 Theodore Pauli
16 Mason Kerr
17 Kyle Greeson
18 Joan Cros
19 Dylan Ferrandis
20 Alex Martin
450 HEAT 2
1 Jason Anderson
2 Aaron Plessinger
3 Chase Sexton
4 Shane McElrath
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Ken Roczen
7 Max Anstie
8 Mitchell Oldenburg
9 Kyle Chisholm
10 Fredrik Noren
11 Dean Wilson
12 Kevin Moranz
13 Joshua Cartwright
14 Nick Schmidt
15 Ryan Breece
16 RJ Wageman
17 Vann Martin
18 Alexander Nagy
19 Joshua Greco
20 Austin Politelli
450 MAIN
1 Jason Anderson
2 Eli Tomac
3 Justin Barcia
4 Malcolm Stewart
5 Marvin Musquin
6 Dylan Ferrandis
7 Chase Sexton
8 Cooper Webb
9 Aaron Plessinger
10 Justin Brayton
11 Ken Roczen
12 Dean Wilson
13 Max Anstie
14 Shane McElrath
15 Brandon Hartranft
16 Kyle Chisholm
17 Justin Bogle
18 Justin Starling
19 Mitchell Oldenburg
20 Kevin Moranz
21 Cade Clason
22 Adam Enticknap
250 WEST HEAT 1
1 Garrett Marchbanks
2 Nate Thrasher
3 Robbie Wageman
4 Derek Kelley
5 Carson Brown
6 Jerry Robin
7 Ryan Surratt
8 Maxwell Sanford
9 Tre Fierro
10 Kaeden Amerine
11 Wyatt Lyonsmith
12 Hunter Schlosser
13 Jo Shimoda
14 Addison Emory
15 Jesse Flock
16 Brandon Ray
17 Mcclellan Hile
18 Justin Rodbell
19 Logan Leitzel
20 Gared Steinke
250 WEST HEAT 2
1 Christian Craig
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Michael Mosiman
4 Vince Friese
5 Jalek Swoll
6 Dominique Thury
7 Chris Blose
8 Logan Karnow
9 Dylan Woodcock
10 Mitchell Harrison
11 Geran Stapleton
12 Chris Howell
13 Chance Blackburn
14 Chad Saultz
15 Nicholas Nisbet
16 Preston Taylor
17 Christopher Prebula
18 Cheyenne Harmon
19 Devin Harriman
20 Colby Copp
250 WEST MAIN
1 Christian Craig
2 Vince Friese
3 Michael Mosiman
4 Garrett Marchbanks
5 Carson Brown
6 Chris Blose
7 Robbie Wageman
8 Derek Kelley
9 Logan Karnow
10 Ryan Surratt
11 Kaeden Amerine
12 Geran Stapleton
13 Devin Harriman
14 Tre Fierro
15 Dominique Thury
16 Maxwell Sanford
17 Dylan Woodcock
18 Hunter Lawrence
19 Jerry Robin
20 Nate Thrasher
21 Jalek Swoll
22 Mitchell Harrison
450 POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS
1 Eli Tomac 134
2 Jason Anderson 122
3 Chase Sexton 116
4 Malcolm Stewart 112
5 Justin Barcia 110
6 Cooper Webb 103
7 Marvin Musquin 98
8 Ken Roczen 92
9 Dylan Ferrandis 92
10 Aaron Plessinger 81
11 Dean Wilson 72
12 Shane McElrath 59
13 Max Anstie 54
14 Brandon Hartranft 48
15 Justin Brayton 46
16 Mitchell Oldenburg 37
17 Kyle Chisholm 31
18 Joey Savatgy 27
19 Adam Cianciarulo 23
20 Justin Bogle 23
250 WEST POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS
1 Christian Craig 148
2 Michael Mosiman 120
3 Hunter Lawrence 119
4 Vince Friese 99
5 Jo Shimoda 87
6 Nate Thrasher 82
7 Robbie Wageman 80
8 Garrett Marchbanks 73
9 Carson Brown 73
10 Chris Blose 63
11 Carson Mumford 55
12 Jalek Swoll 53
13 Derek Kelley 53
14 Cole Thompson 50
15 Seth Hammaker 44
16 Dylan Walsh 41
17 Logan Karnow 40
18 Dominique Thury 40
19 Ryan Surratt 35
20 Mitchell Harrison 31
450 QUALIFYING
1 Jason Anderson 56.700
2 Eli Tomac 56.772
3 Chase Sexton 57.213
4 Dylan Ferrandis 57.286
5 Malcolm Stewart 57.456
6 Marvin Musquin 57.485
7 Dean Wilson 57.997
8 Justin Barcia 58.138
9 Shane McElrath 58.360
10 Justin Brayton 58.453
11 Aaron Plessinger 58.770
12 Cooper Webb 59.125
13 Ken Roczen 59.241
14 Alex Martin 59.371
15 Max Anstie 59.414
16 Justin Bogle 59.434
17 Mitchell Oldenburg 59.440
18 Brandon Hartranft 59.614
19 Kyle Chisholm 1:01.304
20 Justin Starling 1:01.441
21 Fredrik Noren 1:01.686
22 Cade Clason 1:02.361
23 Ryan Breece 1:02.577
24 Adam Enticknap 1:02.692
25 Nick Schmidt 1:03.020
26 Henry Miller 1:03.089
27 Joshua Cartwright 1:03.131
28 Tristan Lane 1:03.321
29 Kevin Moranz 1:03.640
30 Bryson Gardner 1:03.927
31 Vann Martin 1:03.982
32 Deven Raper 1:04.267
33 Alexander Nagy 1:04.312
34 Joan Cros 1:04.349
35 RJ Wageman 1:04.998
36 Theodore Pauli 1:05.250
37 Austin Politelli 1:05.703
38 Mason Kerr 1:05.850
39 Joshua Greco 1:06.006
40 Kyle Greeson 1:06.214
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:06.478
42 JB Buller 1:07.254
43 Austin Cozadd 1:08.373
44 Travis Smith 1:12.692
250 WEST QUALIFYING
1 Christian Craig 56.813
2 Jo Shimoda 57.948
3 Michael Mosiman 58.147
4 Nate Thrasher 58.266
5 Hunter Lawrence 58.386
6 Garrett Marchbanks 58.703
7 Vince Friese 59.970
8 Derek Kelley 1:00.422
9 Jalek Swoll 1:00.512
10 Carson Brown 1:01.114
11 Dominique Thury 1:01.329
12 Robbie Wageman 1:01.345
13 Chris Blose 1:01.641
14 Jerry Robin 1:02.056
15 Mitchell Harrison 1:02.511
16 Kaeden Amerine 1:02.605
17 Logan Karnow 1:02.740
18 Justin Rodbell 1:02.776
19 Dylan Woodcock 1:03.550
20 Brandon Ray 1:03.596
21 Carson Mumford 1:04.021
22 Hunter Schlosser 1:04.078
23 Devin Harriman 1:04.116
24 Ryan Surratt 1:04.145
25 Richard Taylor 1:04.610
26 Maxwell Sanford 1:04.994
27 Chris Howell 1:05.158
28 Gared Steinke 1:05.400
29 Christopher Prebula 1:05.509
30 Mcclellan Hile 1:05.910
31 Geran Stapleton 1:05.914
32 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:06.122
33 Cheyenne Harmon 1:06.275
34 Tre Fierro 1:06.380
35 Colby Copp 1:06.754
36 Jesse Flock 1:07.175
37 Preston Taylor 1:07.387
38 Logan Leitzel 1:07.561
39 Nicholas Nisbet 1:07.648
40 Addison Emory 1:07.682
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Chad Saultz 1:07.872
42 Chance Blackburn 1:07.917
43 David Pulley 1:09.014
44 Kordel Caro 1:09.424
45 Patrick Evans 1:13.093
46 Isaiah Goodman 1:16.220
