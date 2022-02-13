2022 ANAHEIM 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross returned to Angel Stadium in Anaheim for the third time this season before heading east. The man with all the momentum coming into this round was Eli Tomac, who was sitting on top of the 450 points after winning the last two rounds. It was Jason Anderson who was the star of the A3 show, though. He captured the fastest qualifying time, won his heat and then won the main while Eli watched from second place. In the 250 West division, Christian Craig has proven time and time again that he’s the fastest man in the class, even though that hasn’t always translated into race wins. This night, it did, while his main rivals struggled to stay upright. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1 Justin Barcia

2 Marvin Musquin

3 Eli Tomac

4 Justin Brayton

5 Cooper Webb

6 Justin Bogle

7 Brandon Hartranft

8 Justin Starling

9 Cade Clason

10 Adam Enticknap

11 Henry Miller

12 Bryson Gardner

13 Tristan Lane

14 Deven Raper

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Mason Kerr

17 Kyle Greeson

18 Joan Cros

19 Dylan Ferrandis

20 Alex Martin

450 HEAT 2

1 Jason Anderson

2 Aaron Plessinger

3 Chase Sexton

4 Shane McElrath

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Ken Roczen

7 Max Anstie

8 Mitchell Oldenburg

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Fredrik Noren

11 Dean Wilson

12 Kevin Moranz

13 Joshua Cartwright

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Ryan Breece

16 RJ Wageman

17 Vann Martin

18 Alexander Nagy

19 Joshua Greco

20 Austin Politelli

450 MAIN

1 Jason Anderson

2 Eli Tomac

3 Justin Barcia

4 Malcolm Stewart

5 Marvin Musquin

6 Dylan Ferrandis

7 Chase Sexton

8 Cooper Webb

9 Aaron Plessinger

10 Justin Brayton

11 Ken Roczen

12 Dean Wilson

13 Max Anstie

14 Shane McElrath

15 Brandon Hartranft

16 Kyle Chisholm

17 Justin Bogle

18 Justin Starling

19 Mitchell Oldenburg

20 Kevin Moranz

21 Cade Clason

22 Adam Enticknap

250 WEST HEAT 1

1 Garrett Marchbanks

2 Nate Thrasher

3 Robbie Wageman

4 Derek Kelley

5 Carson Brown

6 Jerry Robin

7 Ryan Surratt

8 Maxwell Sanford

9 Tre Fierro

10 Kaeden Amerine

11 Wyatt Lyonsmith

12 Hunter Schlosser

13 Jo Shimoda

14 Addison Emory

15 Jesse Flock

16 Brandon Ray

17 Mcclellan Hile

18 Justin Rodbell

19 Logan Leitzel

20 Gared Steinke

250 WEST HEAT 2

1 Christian Craig

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Michael Mosiman

4 Vince Friese

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Dominique Thury

7 Chris Blose

8 Logan Karnow

9 Dylan Woodcock

10 Mitchell Harrison

11 Geran Stapleton

12 Chris Howell

13 Chance Blackburn

14 Chad Saultz

15 Nicholas Nisbet

16 Preston Taylor

17 Christopher Prebula

18 Cheyenne Harmon

19 Devin Harriman

20 Colby Copp

250 WEST MAIN



1 Christian Craig

2 Vince Friese

3 Michael Mosiman

4 Garrett Marchbanks

5 Carson Brown

6 Chris Blose

7 Robbie Wageman

8 Derek Kelley

9 Logan Karnow

10 Ryan Surratt

11 Kaeden Amerine

12 Geran Stapleton

13 Devin Harriman

14 Tre Fierro

15 Dominique Thury

16 Maxwell Sanford

17 Dylan Woodcock

18 Hunter Lawrence

19 Jerry Robin

20 Nate Thrasher

21 Jalek Swoll

22 Mitchell Harrison

450 POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS

1 Eli Tomac 134

2 Jason Anderson 122

3 Chase Sexton 116

4 Malcolm Stewart 112

5 Justin Barcia 110

6 Cooper Webb 103

7 Marvin Musquin 98

8 Ken Roczen 92

9 Dylan Ferrandis 92

10 Aaron Plessinger 81

11 Dean Wilson 72

12 Shane McElrath 59

13 Max Anstie 54

14 Brandon Hartranft 48

15 Justin Brayton 46

16 Mitchell Oldenburg 37

17 Kyle Chisholm 31

18 Joey Savatgy 27

19 Adam Cianciarulo 23

20 Justin Bogle 23

250 WEST POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS

1 Christian Craig 148

2 Michael Mosiman 120

3 Hunter Lawrence 119

4 Vince Friese 99

5 Jo Shimoda 87

6 Nate Thrasher 82

7 Robbie Wageman 80

8 Garrett Marchbanks 73

9 Carson Brown 73

10 Chris Blose 63

11 Carson Mumford 55

12 Jalek Swoll 53

13 Derek Kelley 53

14 Cole Thompson 50

15 Seth Hammaker 44

16 Dylan Walsh 41

17 Logan Karnow 40

18 Dominique Thury 40

19 Ryan Surratt 35

20 Mitchell Harrison 31

450 QUALIFYING

1 Jason Anderson 56.700

2 Eli Tomac 56.772

3 Chase Sexton 57.213

4 Dylan Ferrandis 57.286

5 Malcolm Stewart 57.456

6 Marvin Musquin 57.485

7 Dean Wilson 57.997

8 Justin Barcia 58.138

9 Shane McElrath 58.360

10 Justin Brayton 58.453

11 Aaron Plessinger 58.770

12 Cooper Webb 59.125

13 Ken Roczen 59.241

14 Alex Martin 59.371

15 Max Anstie 59.414

16 Justin Bogle 59.434

17 Mitchell Oldenburg 59.440

18 Brandon Hartranft 59.614

19 Kyle Chisholm 1:01.304

20 Justin Starling 1:01.441

21 Fredrik Noren 1:01.686

22 Cade Clason 1:02.361

23 Ryan Breece 1:02.577

24 Adam Enticknap 1:02.692

25 Nick Schmidt 1:03.020

26 Henry Miller 1:03.089

27 Joshua Cartwright 1:03.131

28 Tristan Lane 1:03.321

29 Kevin Moranz 1:03.640

30 Bryson Gardner 1:03.927

31 Vann Martin 1:03.982

32 Deven Raper 1:04.267

33 Alexander Nagy 1:04.312

34 Joan Cros 1:04.349

35 RJ Wageman 1:04.998

36 Theodore Pauli 1:05.250

37 Austin Politelli 1:05.703

38 Mason Kerr 1:05.850

39 Joshua Greco 1:06.006

40 Kyle Greeson 1:06.214

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:06.478

42 JB Buller 1:07.254

43 Austin Cozadd 1:08.373

44 Travis Smith 1:12.692

250 WEST QUALIFYING

1 Christian Craig 56.813

2 Jo Shimoda 57.948

3 Michael Mosiman 58.147

4 Nate Thrasher 58.266

5 Hunter Lawrence 58.386

6 Garrett Marchbanks 58.703

7 Vince Friese 59.970

8 Derek Kelley 1:00.422

9 Jalek Swoll 1:00.512

10 Carson Brown 1:01.114

11 Dominique Thury 1:01.329

12 Robbie Wageman 1:01.345

13 Chris Blose 1:01.641

14 Jerry Robin 1:02.056

15 Mitchell Harrison 1:02.511

16 Kaeden Amerine 1:02.605

17 Logan Karnow 1:02.740

18 Justin Rodbell 1:02.776

19 Dylan Woodcock 1:03.550

20 Brandon Ray 1:03.596

21 Carson Mumford 1:04.021

22 Hunter Schlosser 1:04.078

23 Devin Harriman 1:04.116

24 Ryan Surratt 1:04.145

25 Richard Taylor 1:04.610

26 Maxwell Sanford 1:04.994

27 Chris Howell 1:05.158

28 Gared Steinke 1:05.400

29 Christopher Prebula 1:05.509

30 Mcclellan Hile 1:05.910

31 Geran Stapleton 1:05.914

32 Wyatt Lyonsmith 1:06.122

33 Cheyenne Harmon 1:06.275

34 Tre Fierro 1:06.380

35 Colby Copp 1:06.754

36 Jesse Flock 1:07.175

37 Preston Taylor 1:07.387

38 Logan Leitzel 1:07.561

39 Nicholas Nisbet 1:07.648

40 Addison Emory 1:07.682

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Chad Saultz 1:07.872

42 Chance Blackburn 1:07.917

43 David Pulley 1:09.014

44 Kordel Caro 1:09.424

45 Patrick Evans 1:13.093

46 Isaiah Goodman 1:16.220