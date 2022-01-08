2022 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RACE RESULTS

2022 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS
The 2022 Supercross season opener is here! With Anaheim being off the SX circuit for over a year there is now three Anaheim rounds for the 2022 season! This is one of the most exciting years on record with the depth of riders in the classes. For the opening round, Justin Barcia is the favorite as he has won the opening 450 SX race three years in a row. Here is how the day went down.
250 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS
Christain Craig was your overall qualifier in the first session.
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|BEST TIME
|1
|28
|Christian Craig
|57.676
|2
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|58.334
|3
|47
|Seth Hammaker
|58.407
|4
|45
|Colt Nichols
|59.195
|5
|35
|Garrett Marchbanks
|59.288
|6
|96
|Hunter Lawrence
|59.303
|7
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|59.969
|8
|62
|Vince Friese
|1:00.450
|9
|49
|Nate Thrasher
|1:00.502
|10
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|1:00.898
|11
|74
|Derek Kelley
|1:01.006
|12
|43
|Carson Mumford
|1:01.566
|13
|69
|Robbie Wageman
|1:01.637
|14
|40
|Dilan Schwartz
|1:02.002
|15
|98
|Dominique Thury
|1:02.995
|16
|67
|Logan Karnow
|1:03.274
|17
|64
|Mitchell Harrison
|1:03.432
|18
|60
|Thomas Do
|1:03.908
|19
|58
|Ryan Surratt
|1:03.916
|20
|79
|Hunter Schlosser
|1:05.617
|21
|66
|Chris Blose
|1:07.621
450 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS
Chase Sexton was the fastest 450 qualifier in the first session.
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|BEST TIME
|1
|23
|Chase Sexton
|57.641
|2
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|58.020
|3
|94
|Ken Roczen
|58.186
|4
|3
|Eli Tomac
|58.275
|5
|21
|Jason Anderson
|58.381
|6
|25
|Marvin Musquin
|58.674
|7
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|58.726
|8
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|58.794
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton
|58.842
|10
|15
|Dean Wilson
|59.135
|11
|51
|Justin Barcia
|59.224
|12
|1
|Cooper Webb
|59.391
|13
|54
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|59.587
|14
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|59.994
|15
|12
|Shane McElrath
|1:00.038
|16
|34
|Max Anstie
|1:00.093
|17
|19
|Justin Bogle
|1:00.403
|18
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|1:01.211
|19
|87
|Alex Ray
|1:01.846
|20
|78
|Cade Clason
|1:02.297
|21
|41
|Brandon Hartranft
|1:02.654
|22
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|1:07.593
Comments are closed.