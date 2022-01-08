2022 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RACE RESULTS

2022 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Supercross season opener is here! With Anaheim being off the SX circuit for over a year there is now three Anaheim rounds for the 2022 season! This is one of the most exciting years on record with the depth of riders in the classes. For the opening round, Justin Barcia is the favorite as he has won the opening 450 SX race three years in a row. Here is how the day went down.

250 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS

Christain Craig was your overall qualifier in the first session.

POS. # RIDER BEST TIME 1 28 Christian Craig 57.676 2 29 Michael Mosiman 58.334 3 47 Seth Hammaker 58.407 4 45 Colt Nichols 59.195 5 35 Garrett Marchbanks 59.288 6 96 Hunter Lawrence 59.303 7 30 Jo Shimoda 59.969 8 62 Vince Friese 1:00.450 9 49 Nate Thrasher 1:00.502 10 31 Jalek Swoll 1:00.898 11 74 Derek Kelley 1:01.006 12 43 Carson Mumford 1:01.566 13 69 Robbie Wageman 1:01.637 14 40 Dilan Schwartz 1:02.002 15 98 Dominique Thury 1:02.995 16 67 Logan Karnow 1:03.274 17 64 Mitchell Harrison 1:03.432 18 60 Thomas Do 1:03.908 19 58 Ryan Surratt 1:03.916 20 79 Hunter Schlosser 1:05.617 21 66 Chris Blose 1:07.621

450 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS

Chase Sexton was the fastest 450 qualifier in the first session.