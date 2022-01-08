2022 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RACE RESULTS

The 2022 Supercross season opener is here! With Anaheim being off the SX circuit for over a year there is now three Anaheim rounds for the 2022 season! This is one of the most exciting years on record with the depth of riders in the classes. For the opening round, Justin Barcia is the favorite as he has won the opening 450 SX race three years in a row. Here is how the day went down.

250 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS

Christain Craig was your overall qualifier in the first session.

POS. # RIDER BEST TIME
1 28 Christian Craig 57.676
2 29 Michael Mosiman 58.334
3 47 Seth Hammaker 58.407
4 45 Colt Nichols 59.195
5 35 Garrett Marchbanks 59.288
6 96 Hunter Lawrence 59.303
7 30 Jo Shimoda 59.969
8 62 Vince Friese 1:00.450
9 49 Nate Thrasher 1:00.502
10 31 Jalek Swoll 1:00.898
11 74 Derek Kelley 1:01.006
12 43 Carson Mumford 1:01.566
13 69 Robbie Wageman 1:01.637
14 40 Dilan Schwartz 1:02.002
15 98 Dominique Thury 1:02.995
16 67 Logan Karnow 1:03.274
17 64 Mitchell Harrison 1:03.432
18 60 Thomas Do 1:03.908
19 58 Ryan Surratt 1:03.916
20 79 Hunter Schlosser 1:05.617
21 66 Chris Blose 1:07.621

 

450 FIRST QUALIFYING SESSION RESULTS

Chase Sexton was the fastest 450 qualifier in the first session.

POS. # RIDER BEST TIME
1 23 Chase Sexton 57.641
2 14 Dylan Ferrandis 58.020
3 94 Ken Roczen 58.186
4 3 Eli Tomac 58.275
5 21 Jason Anderson 58.381
6 25 Marvin Musquin 58.674
7 27 Malcolm Stewart 58.726
8 17 Joey Savatgy 58.794
9 10 Justin Brayton 58.842
10 15 Dean Wilson 59.135
11 51 Justin Barcia 59.224
12 1 Cooper Webb 59.391
13 54 Mitchell Oldenburg 59.587
14 9 Adam Cianciarulo 59.994
15 12 Shane McElrath 1:00.038
16 34 Max Anstie 1:00.093
17 19 Justin Bogle 1:00.403
18 7 Aaron Plessinger 1:01.211
19 87 Alex Ray 1:01.846
20 78 Cade Clason 1:02.297
21 41 Brandon Hartranft 1:02.654
22 11 Kyle Chisholm 1:07.593

 

