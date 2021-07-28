2022 ALPINESTARS GEAR LAUNCH: THE LAWRENCE BROTHERS ON A CR500 TWO-STROKE

Eli Tomac, Ricky Brabec, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Jason Anderson, and Jett Lawrence were on hand for the 2022 Alpinestars Gear Launch at Perris Raceway in Southern California. With big athlete names on the roster for the brand it was a one stop shop for pulling some raw video footage during a few of their riding sessions. Enjoy this completely raw video done by Travis Fant featuring some of the fastest 250 and 450 riders in all new 2022 gear from Alpinestars. Also you might get to see some bonus shots of Jett and Hunter Lawrence riding a Honda CR500 Two Stroke!

Alpinestar had some of their sponsored professional athletes on hand riding in the 2022 gear as well. Dirt Bike head honcho Ron Lawson caught them in action below.

The HRC Rally team had no problems getting around the Perris Raceway track.

Jett Lawrence aboard his factory Honda CRF250R

Great to see Jason Anderson back on a bike.

Eli Tomac aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Hunter Lawrence was having some fun on his factory Honda and was smiling all night long. Hunter even did a little freestyle session on the Pee Wee track with a couple of our younger test riders. Look for the video on our Instagram page.