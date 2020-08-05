2021 YAMAHA YZ450F, FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The 2021 Yamaha YZ450F is officially here and we had the opportunity to ride at at Glen Helen Raceway earlier in the week. This bike now enters its fourth year after the compete and total makeover it received in 2018. That was when it got a new frame, new bodywork and a redesigned motor with Mikuni fuel injection. It kept some of the features that had become Yamaha calling cards like KYB suspension and the reverse head with the intake in front and the exhaust in the rear. Year 2021 doesn’t bring any additional redesigns, but the bike remains one of the most powerful bikes in the class and it still features wifi tuning through Yamaha’s Power Tuner smartphone app. To look back at previous stories featuring the YZ450F, click here.
