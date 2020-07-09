2021 YAMAHA OFF-ROAD MODEL INFORMATION

Yamaha’s 2021 off-road lineup includes a redesigned YZ450FX with features including a refined, more efficient engine, a redesigned frame with all-new flex characteristics, updated suspension settings, and more. Below is the information on the complete off-road lineup from Yamaha for 2021:

New 2021 YZ450FX

The 2021 YZ450FX is designed to beat the cross country competition. The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, and steeper valve angles. The rearward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The wide ratio, 5-speed transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crankcase breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses. In all, the lighter, more compact engine produces increased power across the entire RPM range for stronger and more linear pulling power.

The latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame has been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics that provide improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder in any off-road condition. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as well as the class-leading KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To bring the new package to a stop, the 2021 YZ450FX features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc. The combined changes to the new 2021 YZ450FX deliver increased power output with more controllable, linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics that mimic the YZ250FX.

To further showcase the YZ450FX’s cross country edge, electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, and advanced fuel injection are all standard features. The front-positioned intake and rear-positioned exhaust layout deliver the widest spread of reliable power while balancing the weight for excellent mass centralization. This cross country machine also continues to feature Yamaha’s advanced racing technology. The dual-mode switchable engine mapping and wireless connectivity is handled through the industry’s only free-of-charge complete tuning system, highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App, which allows racers to adjust their engine performance right from their phone. With new next-generation Team Yamaha Blue colors and graphics, the 2021 YZ450FX showcases Yamaha’s cross country competitive edge.

The 2021 YZ450FX will be available from Yamaha dealers in September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,699 MSRP.

2021 YZ250FX

Yamaha’s winning design returns with the 2021 YZ250FX. With its revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-stroke power plant, added sixth gear, and wide ratio transmission, this is the weapon of choice for cross country racing. The aluminum bilateral beam frame, and industry leading KYB suspension of the 2021 YZ250FX provide the ultimate balance of race-winning performance, rideability and comfort.

With electric start, a 2.16-gallon fuel tank, rugged plastic skid plate, sealed O-ring chain and 18-inch rear wheel, the YZ250FX is ready to win right out of the box. The bike also feature’s Yamaha’s free-of-charge complete tuning system, highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App. With the ability to make fueling and ignition timing changes and choose between two user-defined ECU maps through the handlebar-mounted dual-mode switch, the YZ250FX is equipped for on-track, wireless performance adjustments.

The 2021 YZ250FX will be available from dealers in October in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,499 MSRP.

2021 YZ125X and YZ250X

The two-stroke YZ125X and YZ250X are back for 2021. Optimized for the unique demands of cross country racing, the YZ125X and YZ250X feature the Yamaha Power Valve System with six-speed and wide ratio five-speed transmissions, respectively, for the ultimate cross country power plant. Their lightweight aluminum frame hosts the industry-leading fully adjustable, KYB speed sensitive spring-type suspension that is tuned specifically for cross country races. The 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-ring chain, and off-road focused tires, coupled with the aggressive styling, ready the YZ125X and YZ250X for GNCC racing.

The 2021 YZ125X ($6,699 MSRP) and YZ250X ($7,599 MSRP) will be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2021 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current 2020 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2021 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon.