2021 YAMAHA MOTOCROSS MODELS RELEASED

The 2021 complete Motocross model line from Yamaha has just been released and the YZ250F receives a thoroughly refined engine, revised frame, new suspension settings and new brakes. Below is the initial information we gathered from Yamaha:

New 2021 YZ250F

The new 2021 Yamaha YZ250F has been redesigned for a more competitive, greater performing motocross experience. The new 250cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new cylinder head with an improved intake port shape and new camshaft profile, as well a new airbox and intake track, a new silencer, and an updated ECU. These modifications, along with other refinements like an updated transmission and shift cam, a revised clutch design and improved water pump impeller, all help to produce stronger mid- to top-end power and increased peak power, while retaining its class-leading low-end torque.

Tuned specifically for the 2021 YZ250F, the updated lightweight aluminum, bilateral beam frame, and new engine mounts have been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics to improve bump absorption, traction, and cornering performance. The industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork, with enhanced speed-sensitive damping, provides an exceptional balance between comfort and bottoming resistance while the link-type rear suspension features a KYB shock with revised damping characteristics to match the updated chassis. Other chassis components such as the top triple clamp, handlebar mounts, and front axle were also redesigned to complement the new frame. Improved braking performance is achieved with newly engineered lighter weight front and rear brake calipers, larger surface area brake pads, and redesigned front (270mm) and rear (240mm) discs.

The 2021 YZ250F gives racers the edge right out of the gate. Standard equipment includes electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, advanced fuel injection, a front-positioned intake, and rear-positioned exhaust layout to deliver the widest spread of power with reliable performance while balancing the weight for excellent mass-centralization. Racers can adjust their engine performance straight from their phone using the onboard wireless connectivity through the industry’s only free-of-charge complete tuning system, which is highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App. Once settings are dialed in, racers can then choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly via the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch. Complemented by new next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color and graphics, the 2021 YZ250F showcases Yamaha’s race-winning pedigree.

The new 2021 YZ250F will be available from dealers this September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,299 MSRP. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition will be available from dealers in September for $8,499 MSRP.

New for 2021: Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions

Stand out from the crowd. The 2021 YZ250F and 2021 YZ450F now come in new Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions. With a factory team-inspired color and graphics package, riders can feel as if they too are part of a Yamaha championship-winning Supercross team.

2021 YZ450F



The 2021 YZ450F returns with all of the class-leading features first introduced on the 2020 YZ450F, including an updated engine, cylinder head, frame and technology features for a more powerful and better handling motocross experience. Racers can achieve quicker, smoother race starts through Yamaha’s Launch Control System, adjust their on-track performance using the onboard wireless connectivity through the free-of-charge Yamaha Power Tuner App right from their phone, and choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly through the handlebar-mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

The 2021 YZ450F will be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,399 MSRP. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition will be available from dealers in August for $9,599 MSRP.



2021 YZ125 and YZ250



Yamaha’s YZ125 and YZ250 models return for 2021 to complete Yamaha’s full-size lineup of motocross bikes. With their modern styling, lightweight aluminum frame and industry-leading KYB Speed Sensitive System front forks and KYB fully-adjustable rear shock, the 2021 YZ125 and YZ250 continue their outstanding performance and durability with a rider-friendly chassis and race-ready features.

The 2021 YZ125 will begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in August, while the YZ250 will be available from dealers this month. Both models will be available in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $6,599 and $7,499 MSRP, respectively.

2021 YZ65 and YZ85



The 2021 youth models are once again ready to tackle the track. The YZ65 and YZ85 are powered by confidence-inspiring 65cc and 85cc two-stroke engines. Featuring the Yamaha Power Valve System, these engines deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the entire rev range, without losing any power at high RPM. Fully adjustable, industry-leading 36mm KYB spring type forks and KYB rear shock contribute to class-leading handling and performance in a wide range of conditions. Four-way, adjustable handlebar positioning, as well as lever-reach adjustability are designed for ultimate rider comfort, regardless of size. Finally, with two-stroke ease of maintenance and Yamaha’s proven durability, the 2021 YZ65 and YZ85 are built to keep kids on the track.

The 2021 YZ65 and YZ85 will both be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $4,599 and $4,699 MSRP, respectively.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2021 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current 2020 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2021 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon.