2021 WISECO TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP: BIG CRASHES & LAST MINUTE SUBSTITUTIONS

The 2021 Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship presented by Fasthouse definitely had its share of surprises. Test rider and former champion Robbie Wageman showed up at the event without a bike to ride with plans of helping in his brother RJ Wageman pits. Everything changed during pro practice when Josh Grant aboard his Twisted Development tuned Yamaha YZ250 tangled with another rider on the track going down hard. The incident had Grant headed to the hospital for further evaluation and his machine in need of a rider. The YZ250 was offered to Robbie Wageman, without hesitation he excepted and started getting dressed. Wageman would win the first moto leading every lap but was kept honest the entire way by Beta mounted Dare Demartile. Fasthouse backed Trevor Stewart went down early in moto 1 but charged back to 7th overall and came out on fire in moto 2 taking the win over Wageman and Demartile.  Photos By: Brandon Krause

Test rider Robbie Wageman took a last minute fill in ride to a Two-Stroke World Championship. The Twisted Development tuned Yamaha YZ250 was a little bent up after Josh Grants crash but was still a rocket ship. Photo: BK
Dare Demartile came down from NorCal aboard the brand new Beta 300 MX machine and was on the gas. He went 2-3 fro second overall. Photo: BK
Trevor Stewart put his Fasthouse backed machine on the podium in third overall. After a disappointing seventh in the first moto Stewart rebounded with an impressive second moto win.
Uncle Ronnie was at Glen Helen for the 2021 Wiseco Two-Stroke Championship. He had a CR250 and CR125 on-hand for the event. Photo: BK

OPEN PRO RESULTS

1st  #33 Yamaha  ROBBIE WAGEMAN
 1st 2nd
 2nd  #200 BETA  DARE DEMARTILE
LINCOLN, CA		 2nd 3rd
 3rd  #75 OTHER  TREVOR STEWART
SAN BERNARDINO, CA		 7th 1st
 4th  #45 Yamaha  BRANDON RAY
FREEMONT, CA		 5th 4th
 5th  #206 Husqvarna  GRIFFIN DEXTER
MURRIETA, CA		 6th 6th
 6th  #77 Yamaha  JERRY ROBIN
HAMEL, MN		 3rd 9th
 7th  #207 OTHER  SEAN COLLIER
SAN BERNARDINO, CA		 9th 5th
 8th  #71 Husqvarna  JOSH MOSIMAN
RIVERSIDE, CA		 4th 10th
 9th  #158 Honda  JASON POTTER
MENIFEE, CA		 8th 8th
 10th  #621 Yamaha  RJ WAGEMAN
 10th 7th
 11th  #595 Honda  DOMINIC DESIMONE
PERRIS, CA		 12th 11th
 12th  #999 OTHER  CHANCE FULLERTON
SAN BERNARDINO, CA		 11th 13th
 13th  #69 Honda  COLE TOMPKINS
LANCASTER, CA		 13th 12th
 14th  #117 Yamaha  NICK NISBET
ATASCADERO, CA		 15th 14th
 15th  #153 Yamaha  CARSON CARR
ESCONDIDO, CA		 14th 16th
 16th  #133 KTM  TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC		 16th 15th
 17th  #49 Yamaha  BILLY LEA
SAN JOSE, CA		 18th 18th
 18th  #588 Honda  KURT THOMAS
LAS VEGAS, NV		 21st 19th
 19th  #277 KTM  KORDEL CARO
COSTA MESA, CA		 19th 22nd
 20th  #110 Honda  MATTHEW CERAMI
CHINO HILLS, CA		 25th 17th
 21st  #518 Yamaha  AUSTIN WALLINGFORD
PASO ROBLES, CA		 22nd 20th
 22nd  #42 Yamaha  LANDON DICK
RICO, CO		 17th 25th
 23rd  #994 Yamaha  MICHAEL SMITH
VANCOUVER, WA		 23rd 24th
 24th  #l7 TM  DANIEL VAN DERIEL
REDLANDS, CA		 20th DNF
 25th  #11 Husqvarna  CIARAN NARAN
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		 28th 21st
 26th  #142 Yamaha  BRODY MCLAUGHLIN
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA		 27th 23rd
 27th  #140 Honda  ROBERT BALLARD
NORCO, CA		 24th DNF
 28th  #273 Yamaha  GAGE GUERIN
HENDERSON, NV		 26th DNF

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

