2021 WISECO TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP: BIG CRASHES & LAST MINUTE SUBSTITUTIONS

The 2021 Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship presented by Fasthouse definitely had its share of surprises. Test rider and former champion Robbie Wageman showed up at the event without a bike to ride with plans of helping in his brother RJ Wageman pits. Everything changed during pro practice when Josh Grant aboard his Twisted Development tuned Yamaha YZ250 tangled with another rider on the track going down hard. The incident had Grant headed to the hospital for further evaluation and his machine in need of a rider. The YZ250 was offered to Robbie Wageman, without hesitation he excepted and started getting dressed. Wageman would win the first moto leading every lap but was kept honest the entire way by Beta mounted Dare Demartile. Fasthouse backed Trevor Stewart went down early in moto 1 but charged back to 7th overall and came out on fire in moto 2 taking the win over Wageman and Demartile. Photos By: Brandon Krause

OPEN PRO RESULTS