2021 WASHOUGAL NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

Moto one results of the 250 and 450 classes from round seven of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal MX in Washington. (For full coverage of the 2021 Washougal National MX, click here.)
250 Moto 1
|1
|Justin Cooper
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|6
|Pierce Brown
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|8
|Colt Nichols
|9
|Max Vohland
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|11
|Carson Mumford
|12
|Austin Forkner
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|14
|Derek Kelley
|15
|Alex Martin
|16
|Ramyller Alves
|17
|Joshua Varize
|18
|Jarrett Frye
|19
|Jerry Robin
|20
|Gared Steinke
|21
|Xylian Ramella
|22
|Christopher Prebula
|23
|Zack Williams
|24
|Jo Shimoda
|25
|Gabe Gutierres
|26
|Garrett Hoffman
|27
|Kyle Greeson
|28
|James Harrington
|29
|Wade Brommel
|30
|Brian Marty
|31
|Bailey Kroone
|32
|Jorge Rubalcava
|33
|Devin Harriman
|34
|Mason Olson
|35
|Konnor Visger
|36
|Jordan Jarvis
|37
|Tyler DuCray
|38
|Levi Newby
|39
|Braden Spangle
|DNS
|Jalek Swoll
450 Moto 1
|1
|Chase Sexton
|2
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|Justin Barcia
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|Ken Roczen
|7
|Cooper Webb
|8
|Christian Craig
|9
|Max Anstie
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|14
|Ryan Sipes
|15
|Ben LaMay
|16
|Justin Bogle
|17
|Coty Schock
|18
|Carson Brown
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|20
|Tyler Stepek
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|23
|Scott Meshey
|24
|Bryson Gardner
|25
|Layton Smail
|26
|Justin Rodbell
|27
|Collin Jurin
|28
|Morgan Burger
|29
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|30
|Connor Olson
|31
|Kolton Dean
|32
|Alex Ray
|33
|Chris Howell
|34
|Chance Blackburn
|35
|Devon Bates
|36
|Zachery Redding
|37
|Matthew Hubert
|38
|Deven Raper
|39
|Colby Copp
|DNS
|Fredrik Noren
Comments are closed.