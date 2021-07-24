2021 WASHOUGAL NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO ONE

Moto one results of the 250 and 450 classes from round seven of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal MX in Washington. (For full coverage of the 2021 Washougal National MX, click here.)

250 Moto 1

1  Justin Cooper
2  R.J. Hampshire
3  Jeremy Martin
4  Michael Mosiman
5  Hunter Lawrence
6  Pierce Brown
7  Jett Lawrence
8  Colt Nichols
9  Max Vohland
10  Garrett Marchbanks
11  Carson Mumford
12  Austin Forkner
13  Dilan Schwartz
14  Derek Kelley
15  Alex Martin
16  Ramyller Alves
17  Joshua Varize
18  Jarrett Frye
19  Jerry Robin
20  Gared Steinke
21  Xylian Ramella
22  Christopher Prebula
23  Zack Williams
24  Jo Shimoda
25  Gabe Gutierres
26  Garrett Hoffman
27  Kyle Greeson
28  James Harrington
29  Wade Brommel
30  Brian Marty
31  Bailey Kroone
32  Jorge Rubalcava
33  Devin Harriman
34  Mason Olson
35  Konnor Visger
36  Jordan Jarvis
37  Tyler DuCray
38  Levi Newby
39  Braden Spangle
DNS  Jalek Swoll

450 Moto 1

1  Chase Sexton
2  Eli Tomac
3  Marvin Musquin
4  Justin Barcia
5  Dylan Ferrandis
6  Ken Roczen
7  Cooper Webb
8  Christian Craig
9  Max Anstie
10  Joey Savatgy
11  Dean Wilson
12  Aaron Plessinger
13  Brandon Hartranft
14  Ryan Sipes
15  Ben LaMay
16  Justin Bogle
17  Coty Schock
18  Carson Brown
19  Jeremy Hand
20  Tyler Stepek
21  Hunter Schlosser
22  Ryan Surratt
23  Scott Meshey
24  Bryson Gardner
25  Layton Smail
26  Justin Rodbell
27  Collin Jurin
28  Morgan Burger
29  Wyatt Lyonsmith
30  Connor Olson
31  Kolton Dean
32  Alex Ray
33  Chris Howell
34  Chance Blackburn
35  Devon Bates
36  Zachery Redding
37  Matthew Hubert
38  Deven Raper
39  Colby Copp
DNS  Fredrik Noren
