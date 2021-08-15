2021 VEGAS TO RENO

After putting it on the pole in qualifying on Wednesday, Dalton Shirey and teammate Jacob Argubright ran in clean air all day to take the overall in the Best In The Desert Vegas to Reno. And from what they’re saying, their time for the 485-mile race (shortened a few miles at the last minute due to rain damage the BLM was concerned about) bested even the fastest trucks! Remember, this is a course known for being really high-speed. Second in qualifying and second off the line on Friday morning before the sun came up, Ricky Brabec had to settle for second this time. Hitting his foot on a rock and a lacerated arm after one crash left him unable to mount a serious charge on his works CRF450 Rally so he’ll have to wait until next year to claim a fourth V2R win, which would tie him with boss Johnny Campbell.

Defending series champ Hayden Hintz and Trevor Hunter were third after the halfway point followed by solo riders Zane Roberts and Beta stablemate Joe Wasson. Jeff Trulove finished between the two Beta riders in the final standings.

Unfortunately, the course took its toll on several hopefuls with one UTV racer succumbing to injuries after he got out of his broken vehicle and was struck by another UTV.

Aside from those incidents, the record field of over 400 teams found themselves in another memorable adventure, something that Casey loved to emphasize.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

1 Shirey/Argubright Husqvarna 7:44’10

2 Ricky Brabec Honda 7:53’53

3 Hintz/Hunter KTM 8:03’26

4 Zane Roberts Beta 8:07’45

5 Jeff Trulove KTM 8:12’31

6 Joseph Wasson Beta 8:19’35

7 Gregory Pheasant Honda 8:36’17

8 Jim Herrero Yamaha 8:45’13