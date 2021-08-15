2021 UNADILLA PRO MX RESULTS

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season resumed at Unadilla, New York in what turned out to be a brutal race. In both the 450 and 250 classes, the points leaders battled hard, but saw their cushions diminish ever so slightly. In the 450 race, Ken Roczen was back to his old self. He dominated both motos. In the first race he got the holeshot and was alone for most of the time while Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessenger went down in separate crashes. In moto two, Sexton was up front for a while, but he still couldn’t hold back Roczen. Dylan Ferrandis was second overall with a 2-3 score, and claimed that he expected Roczen to be fast at Unadilla. The 250 class saw title contenders Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence trade wins, but it was Lawrence who came out on top with his 2-1 score. Cooper won moto one, but struggled in moto two, eventually dropping to fourth after getting the holeshot. For extended coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Ken Roczen 1/1

2. Dylan Ferrandis 2/3

3. Marvin Musquin 4/4

4. Eli Tomac 3/7

5. Chase Sexton 11/2

6. Cooper Webb 5/5

7. Christian Craig 7/6

8. Max Anstie 8/9

9. Justin Bogle 9 12

10. Coty Schock 12/10

11. Dean Wilson 15/8

12. Ryan Surratt 14/11

13. Joseph Savatgy 6/20

14. Chris Canning 17/13

15. Brandon Hartranft 10/37

16. Jeremy Hand 16/16

17. Jace Kessler 13/22

18. Tyler Stepek 21/14

19. Justin Rodbell 18/17

20. Ben LaMay 22/15

21. Jacob Runkles 19/18

22. Jeremy Smith 24/19

23. Scott Meshey 20/25

24. William Clason 23/21

25. Ricci Randanella 27/24

26. Bryce Backaus 29/23

27. Nathen LaPorte 26/26

28. Matthew Hubert 28/27

29. Cody Groves 25/35

30. Nicolas Rolando 34/28

31. Bryce Hansen 31/32

32. Brandon Gregoire 36/29

33. Bryton Carroll 33/36

34. Felix Lopez 40/30

35. Trevor Schmidt 32/38

36. Rody Schroyer 37/40

37. Brock Papi 39/39

38. Dominique Thury 30/-

39. Cory Carsten -/31

40. Jonah Geistler -/33

41. Thomas Lanphear -/34

42. Robert Piazza 35/-

43. Aaron Plessinger 38/-

250 RESULTS

1. Jett Lawrence 2/1

2. Justin Cooper 1/4

3. Jeremy Martin 3/2

4. RJ Hampshire 4/3

5. Maximus Vohland 6/5

6. Hunter Lawrence 5/11

7. Jalek Swoll 8/9

8. Levi Kitchen 12/7

9. Jarrett Frye 13/8

10. Ty Masterpool 11/14

11. Carson Mumford 10/15

12. Preston Kilroy 16/10

13. Austin Forkner 39/6

14. Dilan Schwartz 15/12

15. Joshua Varize 14/13

16. Jo Shimoda 7/36

17. Seth Hammaker 9/21

18. Garrett Marchbanks 40/16

19. Stilez Robertson 17/-

20. Xylian Ramella 24/17

21. Christopher Prebula 22/18

22. Alex Martin 18/38

23. James Harrington 21/19

24. Jerry Robin 19/37

25. Luke Renzland 28/20

26. Vincent Luhovey 23/22

27. TJ Uselman 20/26

28. Garrett Hoffman 26/23

29. Tommy Rios 27/28

30. Maxwell Sanford 33/25

31. Jared Lesher 31/27

32. Joseph Tait 32/30

33. Blake Ashley 30/34

34. Zack Williams 25/39

35. Noah Willbrandt 34/31

36. Pierce Brown 29/40

37. Hunter Calle 38/32

38. Stephen Hooker 35/35

39. Gabe Gutierres -/24

40. Blaze Cremaldi -/29

41. Dennis Gritzmacher -/33

42. Derek Kelley 36/-

43. Ramyller Alves 37/-