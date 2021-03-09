2021 TM300 EXTREME ENDURO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we give you an exclusive first look at our 2021 TM300 Fuel Injected project purpose built for Ryan Gouveia to compete in the extreme enduro series. This machine features specialized performance parts from around the world by industry leading companies. The link at the bottom of this page will take you directly to an old school ’90s two-stroke project we did with Pete Treadwell and the crew at Fly Racing, you don’t want to miss it.

Some of the companies that made this project possible are Get Dirty, IRC Tires, Pro Circuit, Fastway, AXP Skidplates, ProX, Galfer, SAM Racing products, Motoseat and Kite wheels that feature Excel rims.

The engine doesn’t feature huge modifications internally but does have targeted bolt-on items externally like a Pro Circuit Exhaust and an ERP Performance head.

ERP Performance also makes an injector relocation kit for the pipe side of the TM300. In the stock position it’s located right behind the pipe and if the pipe is damaged or moved it can break off the injector. The ERP setup guards against that issue.

The TM300 comes with V-Force 3 reeds stock and a Keihin throttle body. The radiator fan is an upgrade option available through TM Racing directly.

The all new GPR Version 5 stabilizer system comes complete with a top triple clamp and bar mounts designed to improve rider comfort while increasing shock absorption . The ODI handlebars feature Control Flex Technology (CFT) also improve shock damping characteristics reducing rider fatigue.

The Fastway hand guards provide tons of protection and can stand up to loads of abuse.

Don’t worry this is just the beginning of the coverage on this extreme off-road build we will have a lot more to come on this machine.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

