2021 TENNESSEE KNOCKOUT QUALIFYING

Qualifying for the 2021 Red Bull Tennessee Knockout took place to kick off the event this weekend and it was Billy Bolt on top. The format was similar to the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, with riders going head to head in parallel lanes. The riders would then have to turn around and ride the course in reverse direction. Six-time winner Cody Webb was knocked out in the first round by Trystan Hart. The final match up was between Bolt and Taddy Blazusiak. Jonny Walker was given third place. This will be used to determine start order for Sunday’s events. There are three events for Sunday, which will narrow the field to 15 riders. Click here for more coverage of the Tennessee Knockout.