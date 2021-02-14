2021 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 7

Ken Roczen still has a healthy lead in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross points standings, but he left Orlando One with Cooper Webb three points closer. The season still has a few weeks before the halfway point at Daytona, so anything can (and probably will) happen. The 450 class is still deep and fast, and it isn’t getting any easier with the inclusion of Shane McElrath and the impending return of Chase Sexton.

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 7

1 Ken Roczen 161

2 Cooper Webb 148

3 Eli Tomac 132

4 Adam Cianciarulo 118

5 Justin Barcia 115

6 Marvin Musquin 110

7 Malcolm Stewart 109

8 Zach Osborne 108

9 Aaron Plessinger 99

10 Dylan Ferrandis 97

11 Justin Brayton 86

12 Jason Anderson 82

13 Joey Savatgy 77

14 Broc Tickle 52

15 Dean Wilson 46

16 Martin Davalos 44

17 Vince Friese 42

18 Kyle Chisholm 39

19 Benny Bloss 36

20 Justin Bogle 29

The 250 East riders will take a 10-week break now, allowing the West riders to take to the track for Orlando 2. The East has been weakened considerably by injured riders, so the break is welcome for Michael Mosiman, RJ Hampshire, Max Vohland and Austin Forkner, allowing all time to heal. Colt Nichols is looking good even though his lead is only eight points. He mostly has to stay in front of his teammate Christian Craig in the final two rounds to take the title.

1 Colt Nichols 166

2 Christian Craig 158

3 Jo Shimoda 138

4 Jett Lawrence 128

5 Joshua Osby 103

6 Michael Mosiman 97

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 91

8 Joshua Varize 81

9 Thomas Do 74

10 Grant Harlan 71

11 Kevin Moranz 70

12 Logan Karnow 61

13 Jeremy Hand 59

14 John Short 55

15 Max Vohland 46

16 Hunter Sayles 46

17 Luke Neese 44

18 Austin Forkner 40

19 Devin Simonson 39

20 Wilson Fleming 35