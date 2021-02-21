2021 SUPERCROSS ROUND 8: EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

The second of two Orlando rounds of the 2021 Supercross season took place Saturday night and the top position was the same: Cooper Webb. This time, points leader Ken Roczen took more of a beating, finishing in fourth behind Webb, Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia. The standings in the 450 class have tightened up to a 6-point gap. The first running of the 250 west riders had more than its share of carnage. Justin Cooper emerged from it all looking good to go the distance in that class, if it’s possible to say such things after a single round. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

