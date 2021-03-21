2021 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS, AFTER ROUND 12

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is over the hump and heading for the last two venues of the series. Cooper Webb left Arlington Texas with another sweep, solidifying him in the top spot. Ken Roczen clearly isn’t ready to give up, though. He fought to win the final race at AT&T Stadium to the very last lap, but now has a very steep hill to climb with five races left and a 15-point deficit. In the 250 West division, early predictions that Justin Cooper is the man to beat are finally proving to have merit. He won D3 by leading every lap of the main. Still, he has only 2 points over Cameron McAdoo. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

2021 450 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER 12 ROUNDS

1. Cooper Webb 275

2. Ken Roczen 260

3. Eli Tomac 234

4. Justin Barcia 214

5. Aaron Plessinger 183

6. Malcolm Stewart 179

7. Jason Anderson 171

8. Dylan Ferrandis 153

9. Joey Savatgy 138

10. Marvin Musquin 136

11. Zach Osborne 123

12. Adam Cianciarulo 120

13. Dean Wilson 110

14. Justin Brayton 96

15. Vince Friese 92

16. Martin Davalos 91

17. Broc Tickle 81

18. Justin Bogle 78

19. Kyle Chisholm 72

20. Chase Sexton 64

2021 250 WEST STANDINGS AFTER 5 ROUNDS

1. Justin Cooper 108

2. Cameron McAdoo 106

3. Hunter Lawrence 102

4. Jalek Swoll 93

5. Garrett Marchbanks 93

6. Seth Hammaker 88

7. Chris Blose 68

8. Kyle Peters 63

9. Coty Schock 57

10. Nate Thrasher 56

11. Stilez Robertson 45

12. Mitchell Harrison 41

13. Robbie Wageman 37

14. Jace Owen 37

15. Jordon Smith 33

16. Cedric Soubeyras 33

17. Jarrett Frye 30

18. Alex Martin 26

19. Ramyller Alves 22

20 .Pierce Brown 21