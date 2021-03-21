2021 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS, AFTER ROUND 12

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is over the hump and heading for the last two venues of the series. Cooper Webb left Arlington Texas with another sweep, solidifying him in the top spot. Ken Roczen clearly isn’t ready to give up, though. He fought to win the final race at AT&T Stadium to the very last lap, but now has a very steep hill to climb with five races left and a 15-point deficit. In the 250 West division, early predictions that Justin Cooper is the man to beat are finally proving to have merit. He won D3 by leading every lap of the main. Still, he has only 2 points over Cameron McAdoo. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
2021 450 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER 12 ROUNDS
1. Cooper Webb 275
2. Ken Roczen 260
3. Eli Tomac 234
4. Justin Barcia 214
5. Aaron Plessinger 183
6. Malcolm Stewart 179
7. Jason Anderson 171
8. Dylan Ferrandis 153
9. Joey Savatgy 138
10. Marvin Musquin 136
11. Zach Osborne 123
12. Adam Cianciarulo 120
13. Dean Wilson 110
14. Justin Brayton 96
15. Vince Friese 92
16. Martin Davalos 91
17. Broc Tickle 81
18. Justin Bogle 78
19. Kyle Chisholm 72
20. Chase Sexton 64
2021 250 WEST STANDINGS AFTER 5 ROUNDS
1. Justin Cooper 108
2. Cameron McAdoo 106
3. Hunter Lawrence 102
4. Jalek Swoll 93
5. Garrett Marchbanks 93
6. Seth Hammaker 88
7. Chris Blose 68
8. Kyle Peters 63
9. Coty Schock 57
10. Nate Thrasher 56
11. Stilez Robertson 45
12. Mitchell Harrison 41
13. Robbie Wageman 37
14. Jace Owen 37
15. Jordon Smith 33
16. Cedric Soubeyras 33
17. Jarrett Frye 30
18. Alex Martin 26
19. Ramyller Alves 22
20 .Pierce Brown 21
Comments are closed.