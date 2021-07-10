2021 SOUTHWICK PRO MX RESULTS

After this weekend’s racing at The Wick 338, interesting patterns have emerged in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. For three races in a row, Dylan Ferrandis has walked away with the overall in the 450 class. And for three races in a row, Eli Tomac has dominated the second moto. The 250 class, on the other hand, has only been consistent in its lack of predictability. There have been five races so far in the season, and there have been five different overall winners. This weekend, it was Hunter Lawrence’s turn to stand on top of the podium with two moto wins. For extended coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, click here.

SOUTHWICK 450 RESULTS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 1/3

2 .Ken Roczen 4/2

3. Justin Barcia 2/4

4. Eli Tomac 8/1

5. Cooper Webb 6/5

6. Adam Cianciarulo 5/6

7. Chase Sexton 7/8

8. Marvin Musquin 10/7

9. Dean Wilson 12/9

10. Joseph Savatgy 11/10

11. Christian Craig 9/13

12. Aaron Plessinger 3/40

13. Brandon Hartranft 13/11

14. Chris Canning 14/14

15. Justin Rodbell 15/16

16. Max Anstie 37/12

17. Justin Bogle 18/15

18. Tyler Stepek 16/17

19. Scott Meshey 17/29

20. Cody Groves 33/18

21. Jacob Runkles 24/19

22. Kyle Chisholm 19/21

23. Ben LaMay 21/20

24. Alex Ray 20/38

25. Nathan Augustin 22/25

26. Brian Borghesani 26/22

27. Nicolas Rolando 23/28

28. Ricci Randanella 31/23

29. Joshua Prior 28/26

30. Ryan Surratt 27/27

31. Bryce Hansen 36/24

32. Cory Carsten 30/31

33. Trevor Schmidt 25/36

34. Matthew Hubert 34/30

35. Travis Delnicki 32/32

36. Bryton Carroll 29/39

37. Rody Schroyer 35/35

38. Fredrik Noren 39/34

39. Robert Piazza 40 /37

40. Benjamin Brouillard -/33

41. Coty Schock 38/-

450 STANDINGS AFTER FIVE ROUNDS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 224

2. Ken Roczen 205

3. Eli Tomac 167

4. Aaron Plessinger 163

5. Justin Barcia 161

6. Chase Sexton 159

7. Adam Cianciarulo 147

8. Cooper Webb 133

9. Christian Craig 124

10. Marvin Musquin 115

11. Joseph Savatgy 97

12. Dean Wilson 60

13. Max Anstie 58

14. Justin Bogle 58

15. Brandon Hartranft 55

SOUTHWICK 250 RESULTS

1. Hunter Lawrence 1/1

2. Jo Shimoda 3/4

3. Justin Cooper 6/2

4. RJ Hampshire 2/6

5. Colt Nichols 4/5

6. Jett Lawrence 9/3

7. Michael Mosiman 7/7

8. Stilez Robertson 8/8

9. Jalek Swoll 5/17

10. Pierce Brown 13/10

11. Maximus Vohland 10/13

12. Ty Masterpool 12/12

13. Jeremy Martin 11/14

14. Garrett Marchbanks 36/9

15. Jarrett Frye 15/15

16. Nathanael Thrasher 37/11

17. Austin Forkner 14/25

18. Kailub Russell 24/16

19. James Harrington 18/19

20. Brandon Scharer 17/20

21. Joshua Varize 16/38

22. Dilan Schwartz 40/18

23. Jake Pinhancos 19/27

24. Jace Kessler 20/22

25. Joseph Tait 21/21

26. Xylian Ramella 26/24

27. Vincent Luhovey 27/29

28. Carson Mumford 34/23

29. Gared Steinke 22/36

30. Jeffrey Walker 31/28

31. Noah Willbrandt 25/34

32. Blake Ashley 30/31

33. Jesse Flock 32/30

34. Stephen Czarnota 29/33

35. Gabe Gutierres 39/26

36. Lane Shaw 33/32

37. Christopher Prebula 28/40

38. Jerry Robin 35/37

39. Hunter Calle 38/39

40. Luke Renzland 23/-

41. Jeremy Wahlstrom -/35

250 STANDINGS AFTER FIVE ROUNDS

1. Jett Lawrence 204

2. Justin Cooper 201

3. Hunter Lawrence 178

4. RJ Hampshire 148

5. Jo Shimoda 137

6. Colt Nichols 131

7. Jalek Swoll 128

8. Jeremy Martin 125

9. Garrett Marchbanks 115

10. Austin Forkner 94

11. Pierce Brown 87

12. Michael Mosiman 80

13. Maximus Vohland 79

14. Stilez Robertson 76

15. Ty Masterpool 62