2021 SIX HOURS OF GLEN HELEN

The 3-Bros Six Hours of Glen Helen had a massive turnout of teams this weekend, all taking advantage of cool weather and wet dirt. This year, 3-Bros Racing had a purse for the top AA Open teams which made the battle for first overall especially intense. Colton Aeck and Nick Stover had a nearly flawless ride up front, leading all but one of 23 loops around the nine-mile course.  They were pressured the entire race by several different teams. Early, it was the Honda team of Justin Jones, Ryan Dudek and Preston Campbell. They eventually fell off the pace and ultimately blew up a rear wheel. Next, it was the SLR Honda team of Justin Morgan and Mark Samuels lurking a few seconds back. Then the Kawasaki KX250F-mounted team of Chace Fullerton and Trevor Hunter came on strong to eventually capture second overall.

Colton Aeck and Nick Stover took a GasGas to the AA win at the Six Hours of Glen Helen.

By far, the largest class was the Ironman division. There were at least four different riders vying for the top spot. Connor Kilmartin  led for about half of the race, but then it was Michael Fichera for the final stretch. Fichera finished with an amazing 21 laps, earning 12th overall.  The mini ranks were topped by Linkin Esquivel, Maximum Esquivel and Evan Shine. There was one intrepid 65 team with Kayden Fillhart, Jacob Tilley and Dennis Allen that complete 15 laps. For complete results, go to www.glenhelen.com.

Second place was a dogfight between the Mark Samuels/Justin Morgan team and the Chance Fullerton/Trevor Hunter team.
Michael Fichera rode solo to 12th overall, winning the Ironman class.
Justin Seeds and Travis Damon had some brake issues, but rode an otherwise clean race to fourth overall.
Jacob Tilley rode a KTM 65 with Dennis Allen and Kayden Fillhart.
Ryan Dudek still holds the record for most wins in the 24 Hours of Glen Helen. He rode with Preston Campbell and Justin Jones to fifth overall.
Connor Kilmartin was in contention for the Ironman win.
Trevor Hunter and Chance Fullerton were right up front despite riding a 250 against 450s on a very fast course.
