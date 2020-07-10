2021 SHERCO TRIALS MODELS

Sherco has unveiled its 2021 trials line. Like the off-road range, Sherco will have two levels available. The details of the “Racing” line and the upscale “Factory” line are presented below, from the official Sherco press information.

The Racing ST range is made for people who love to spend time on their bike. From a Sunday ride to more exigent conditions “trials sections”, these bikes have proven their ability to perform in difficult trials conditions. The rider will find the bike to be reliable, it will inspire confidence and provide strong performance.

ST RACING SPECIFIC CYCLE PARTS

◦ New 2021 graphic skit

◦ Optimization and simplification of the wiring harness Light system PLUG and PLAY

◦ New swingarm (different core)

◦ 42 tooth rear sprocket

◦ Aluminum color frame

◦ Graphite color tripletrees and handlebar clamps

◦ Black rims with yellow hubs

The Factory ST range is dedicated to the most demanding riders. Premium components and factory finishes bring the bike to another level, ready for competition. It is the choice of our Factory Racing Team.

Ride it to the highest steps of the podiums!

ST FACTORY SPECIFIC CYCLE PARTS

+ evolutions of the RACING ST

◦ New 2021 graphics kit

◦ New rear suspension links

◦ New REIGER rear shock settings

◦ HARD ROCK footpegs

◦ TECH aluminum fork

◦ Blue cylinder head

with interchangeable dome

◦ Galfer brake discs