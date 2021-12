2021 OFF-ROAD CHAMPIONS & 2022 RACE SCHEDULE: THE WRAP

The 2021 season is in the books and it turned out to be a great year for off-road racing. We had epic battles all over the country and in many cases, championships were decided in the final race. Here’s a look at how some of the most significant race venues ended as well as tentative schedules for 2022.

2021 AMA GNCC XC1 PRO RESULTS

BENJAMIN M KELLEY 304 STEWARD BAYLOR JR 284 JORDAN ASHBURN 215 JOSH V STRANG 205 JOSHUA M TOTH 164 GRANT BAYLOR 156 RICKY A RUSSELL 146 THADDEUS DUVALL 136 LAYNE MICHAEL 97 TREVOR BOLLINGER 94

2021 AMA GNCC XC2 PRO RESULTS

JONATHAN GIRROIR 336 CRAIG B DELONG 269 LYNDON SNODGRASS 217 RUY BARBOSA 202 CODY J BARNES 198 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 181 THORN DEVLIN 158 LIAM DRAPER 153 BENJAMIN NELKO 143 JESSE ANSLEY

2022 GNCC SCHEDULE

Round 1: Feb 19-20, Big Buck–Union, SC

Round 2: Mar 5-6, Wild Boar–Palatka, FL

Round 3: Mar 12-13, The General–Washington, GA

Round 4: Mar 26-27, TBA

Round 5: Apr 9-10, Camp Coker Bullet–Society Hill, SC

Round 6: May 7-8, Hoosier–Crawfordsville, IN

Round 7: May 21-22, The John Penton–Millfield, OH

Round 8: Jun 4-5, Mason-Dixon–Mount Morris, PA

Round 9: Jun 25-26, Snowshoe–Snowshoe, WV

Jul 9-10: RAIN DATE

Round 10: Sep 10-11, The Mountaineer–Beckley, WV

Round 11: Sep 24-25, Burr Oak–Millfield, OH

Round 12: Oct 8-9, Buckwheat 100–Newburg, WV

Round 13: Oct 22-23, Ironman–Crawfordsville, IN

Nov 5-6: RAIN DATE

2021 AMA NATIONAL GRAND PRIX CHAMPIONSHIP–PRO

DANTE OLIVEIRA 272 COLE MARTINEZ 215 AUSTIN WALTON 168 TREVOR STEWART168 GIACOMO REDONDI 136 PRESTON CAMPBELL 121 TYLER LYNN 116 NICK STOVER 87 ZACH BELL 73 COLE ZELLER 70

2021 AMA NGPC-PRO 2 RESULTS

TALLON LA FOUNTAINE 220 COLTON AECK 205 MATEO OLIVEIRA 196 MASON OTTERSBERG 168 KAI AIELLO 149 ANGUS RIORDAN 134 SHANE LOGAN 94 MICHAEL DELFANTE 92 CARTER KLEIN 92 AUSTIN SERPA 74

2022 AMA NGPC SCHEDULE

Round 1: Jan 15/16, Delano CA

Round 2: Feb 12/13, Taft CA

Round 3: March 5/6 San Bernardino CA

Round 4: April 2/3 29 Palms CA

Round 5: April 23/24, Primm Nevada

Round 6: May 14/15, Delta UT

Round 7: Sept 20/21 Preston ID

Round 8: Oct 1 /2, Ridgecrest CA

Round 9: Oct 29/30, Blythe CA

Round 10: Nov 12/23 Havasu AZ

2021 WORCS PRO RESULTS

1. DANTE OLIVEIRA 228

2. TAYLOR ROBERT 226

3. COLE MARTINEZ 194

4. TRAVIS DAMON 140

5. GIACOMO REDONDI 121

6. COLE ZELLER 116

7. AUSTIN WALTON 113

8. TYLER LYNN 112

9. MITCH ANDERSON 62

10. AUSTIN SERPA 44

2021 WORCS PRO 250 RESULTS

TALLON LAFOUNTAINE 205 ANGUS RIORDAN 186 MATEO OLIVEIRA 180 COLTON AECK 175 MASON OTTERSBERG 157 KAI AIELLO 127 BRYCE SMITH 99 CHANCE HYMAS 97 THOMAS DUNN 81 JAKE ALVAREZ 79

2022 WORCS SCHEDULE

Round: 1: January 21-23 – Primm, NV

Round 2: February 18-20 – Devore, CA

Round 3: March 11-13 – Lake Havasu City, AZ

Round 4: April 8-10 – Taft, CA

Round 5: April/May 29-1 – Las Vegas, NV

Round 6: May 27-29 – Cedar City, UT

Round 7/8: September 16-18 – Preston, ID

Round 9: October 14-16 – Mesquite, NV

Round 10: November 4-6 – Primm, NV MC

2021 AMA NATIONAL ENDURO RESULTS

Steward Baylor Jr 231 Josh Toth 210 Ben Kelley 178 Craig Delong161 Trevor Bollinger 132 Jesse Ansley 121 Grant Baylor 101 Evan Smith 92 Ricky Russell 77 Ryder Lafferty 74

2022 NEPG SCHEDULE

Round 1: Feb 6, 2022 Sumter National Enduro

Round 2: May 1, 2022 Dragon’s Back National Enduro

Round 3: May 15, 2022 Lead Belt National Enduro

Round 4: June 12, 2022 Cherokee National Enduro

Round 5: July 24, 2022 Rattlesnake National Enduro

Round 6: August 21, 2022 Grassman National Enduro

Round 7: September 18, 2022Loose Moose National Enduro

Round 8: October 2, 2022 Muddobbers National Enduro

Round 9: October 16, 2022 Zink Ranch National Enduro

Round 10: November 6, 2022 Gobbler Getter National Enduro

2021 US SPRINT ENDURO RESULTS

1 LAYNE MICHAEL 340

2 LIAM DRAPER 254

3 STEWARD BAYLOR 211

Hooper Media did not hold any Full Gas Sprint Enduro events in 2021. However, a new management group has formed and has announced a schedule for 2022.

2022 FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SCHEDULE

Round 1: February 12-13 Outback Motorsports Park Laurinburg, NC

Round 2: March 19-20 GTR Complex Gaston, SC

Round 3: April 2-3 Lake Sugar Tree Acton, VA

Round 4: May 28-29 Hidden Valley Golf Course Glen Daniel, WV

Round 5: June 18-19 Catfish Pond Martinsville, VA

Round 6: July 9-10 NCMP Henderson, NC

2021 AMA NATIONAL HARE AND HOUND RESULTS

1 Joseph Wasson 229

2 Zane Roberts 209

3 Preston Campbell 178

4 Corbin Mcpherson 108

5 Clayton Gerstner 106

6 Justin Morgan 102

7 Carter Klein 92

8 Dalton Shirey 90

9 Clayton Roberts 88

10 Jim Herrero 70

2022 HARE & HOUND SCHEDULE

Round 1: Jan 22/23 Lucerne Valley CA

Round 2: March 19/20 Murphy ID

Round 3: April 9, Jericho UT

Round 4: April 30, Jericho UT

Round 5: May 29/29, Ridgecrest CA

Round 6: Sept 10, Panaca NV

Round 7: Oct 8/9, Lovelock NV

Round 8: Oct 22/23 Lucerne Valley, CA

2021 AMA HARE SCRAMBLES WEST RESULTS

1 Austin Serpa 137

2 Blake Best 132

3 Shane Logan 124

4 Cody James 83

5 Ryder Thomaselli 82

6 Chase Larson 73

7 Mason Parker 73

8 Clayton Gerstner 68

9 Zane Roberts 60

9 Kyle Mcdonal 60

2022 HARE SCRAMBLES WEST SCHEDULE

Round 1: Jan 12/13, Doyle CA

Round 2: March 26/27, Jacksonville OR

Round 3: May 21/22, La Pine OR

Round 4: June 18/19, Bellingham WA

Round 5: July 9/10, Washougal WA

Round 6: Oct. 15/16, Boise ID

Round 7: Nov 5/6, Toutle WA

Round 8: Nov 19/20, Wilseyville CA

2021 ENDUROCROSS RESULTS

Colton Haaker 165 Cooper Abbott 126 Max Gerston 106 Cory Graffunder 91 Ty Cullins 85 Will Riordan 85 Trystan Hart 84 Ryder LeBlond 84 Tim Apolle 82 Cody Webb 60

WOMANS PRO

No list of 2021 champions would be complete without acknowledging Brandy Richards’ amazing season. She won every round of the WORCS Woman’s Pro class as well as every round of the NGPC series that she attended. She also won every single test in the 2021 ISDE, leading the U.S. Woman’s Trophy Team to victory. Congratulations Brandy!