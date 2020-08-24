2021 MOOSE RACING QUALIFIER GEAR

Moose Race has shown us its new Qualifier gear for 2021. Here’s what they have to say about it:

Our new 2021 Qualifier gear is still the best entry level gear on the market, with the biggest size range in the industry. With jerseys ranging from SM – 5X and pants ranging from 28in – 54in you are sure to find the perfect fit. Jerseys are made with a polyester chassis material with high quality sublimated graphics and a stretch collar for added comfort. Qualifier jerseys also feature a non-restrictive stretch mini cuff and a generous body pattering and sleeves. These features were designed for comfort and full range of movement. The qualifier pants are made with a polyester chassis with double stitched seams. They also come with sublimated graphics that are breathable and non-fading. Other features include: reinforced high denier nylon inner knee panels, pre-bent ergonomic pant design with multiple stretch panels to maximize ease of movement, a high quality YKK zipper, and a 3 point waist adjustment for the perfect fit. MSRP for the jersey is $29.95-$31.95 and for the pant it’s $79.95-$89.95. Head to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com to check out the entire 2021 line up!