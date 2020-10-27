2021 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

If you live in California expect to do some traveling to see your favorite SX rider in action. There are still four rounds to be announce but as of now Texas, Arizona, Indiana, Florida and Utah are the host states for the 2021 season. We are crossing our fingers that restrictions in California will loosen up and at least one round will be held at the famed Anaheim stadium . Below is the official release from Feld Entertainment :
“This schedule demonstrates the combative spirit of Feld Entertainment, the AMA and the FIM to take on the challenge and is a statement of our common hope for a better world in the near future,” said Jorge Viegas, FIM President. “Hard core fans may be hungry for ‘more’, but with the pandemic situation, it is a realistic calendar. Competition starts mid-January under COVID-19 restrictions until Easter. Afterwards, hopefully we can return to a more ‘traditional’ scenario. So, riders, sponsors and the industry can now prepare for 2021 and the fans also know when they can get in ‘Supercross mode’.”
