2021 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Ellenton, Fla., (October 27, 2020) – Feld Entertainment, Inc., today announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. Tickets go on sale in early December as Supercross fans are welcomed back into stadiums at reduced capacities. For the second consecutive year, the season will conclude in Utah, as the “State of Sport” once again hosts the season finale, although this time with fans in attendance.

Since the series began in 1974, California has hosted most of the season openers, as the city of Anaheim has become synonymous with the start of the Supercross season. For the first time in 25 years the series will start in another state by opening at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the first three rounds. The Texas trio of races will be followed by a two-race stint at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Supercross was the first sport to complete its season and championship in a bubble environment in 2020 due to the pandemic. Bubbles are now widely popular and being used by the NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLB to great success. The NFL was one of the first sports to welcome fans back to stadiums and Supercross is excited to follow their lead while also using some of their own bubble-environment tactics in the 2021 season by hosting multiple races in a single location.

After Indianapolis, the series will venture west to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for another three races then traversing south to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the annual singular event at Daytona International Speedway. Rounds 10, 11 and 12 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a two-week break.

Rounds 13-16 of the 17-race championship will be announced at a later date as we continue to work with our stadium partners and their local governments and health departments, while also staying current with national mandates and CDC guidelines. Additionally, the remaining Eastern Regional and Western Regional 250SX Class races, Triple Crown and East/West 250SX Showdown events will also be announced later.

One of the unexpected surprises of racing in the bubble in Salt Lake City was the creation of mid-week races due to the condensed nature of the schedule. Racing every Wednesday during the three-week stretch became a fan-favorite while also boosting television ratings in an otherwise non-traditional broadcast window for Supercross. With that in mind, Supercross will host four SuperTuesday races, one in each of the host cities – Houston, Indianapolis, Glendale and Arlington, a first in the sport’s 48-year history.