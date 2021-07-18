2021 MILLVILLE PRO MX RESULTS

Justin Barcia broke through to claim his first overall victory of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series this weekend at Spring Creek in Millville. Minnesota. All it took was two clean holeshots and a little misfortune for the series leaders. In moto one, he gapped the field while Ken Roczen went down hard in the first turn, then retired to the pits. The next time up, Roczen stayed upright and passed Barcia on the first lap, then went on to win the race. In the meantime, points leader Dylan Ferrandis suffered a series of crashes and mishaps, but came back to eventually pick up another podium finish with a 2/5 score. In the 250 class, chaos continued to reign with the sixth overall winner in six races. This time it was hometown boy Jeremy Martin on top with a 1-1 score. For extended coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, click here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

450 OVERALL

1. Justin Barcia 1/2

2. Eli Tomac 3/4

3. Dylan Ferrandis 2/5

4. Chase Sexton 7/3

5. Christian Craig 4/6

6. Aaron Plessinger 5/9

7. Marvin Musquin 8/8

8. Ken Roczen 40/1

9. Joseph Savatgy 11/7

10. Dean Wilson 10/10

11. Max Anstie 9/11

12. Fredrik Noren 12/13

13. Brandon Hartranft 14/12

14. Justin Bogle 13/14

15. Cooper Webb 6/23

16. Ben LaMay 15/15

17. Justin Rodbell 16/16

18. Chris Canning 19/17

19. Curren Thurman 17/21

20. Alex Ray 38/18

21. Jacob Runkles 18/24

22. Scott Meshey 36/19

23. Ryan Surratt 23/20

24. Jeremy Hand 20/40

25. Bryce Hansen 25/22

26. Tyler Stepek 22/29

27. Dawson Ryker 27/26

28. Justin Rando 26/28

29. Bryton Carroll 24/33

30 .Hunter Schlosser 21/36

31. Nicolas Rolando 28/30

32. Matthew Hubert 35/25

33. Cody Groves 29/31

34. Nathen LaPorte 31/32

35. Wyatt Lyonsmith 33/35

36. Pierce Knight 32/38

37. Coty Schock 37/37

38. Nicholas Tomasunas 39/39

39. Bryce Backaus 0/27

40. Rody Schroyer 30/0

41. Adam Cianciarulo 34/0

42. Cory Carsten 0/34

450 POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 262

2. Ken Roczen 230

3. Justin Barcia 207

4. Eli Tomac 205

5. Chase Sexton 193

6. Aaron Plessinger 191

7. Christian Craig 156

8. Cooper Webb 148

9. Adam Cianciarulo 147

10. Marvin Musquin 141

11. Joseph Savatgy 121

12. Dean Wilson 82

13. Max Anstie 80

14. Justin Bogle 73

15. Brandon Hartranft 71

250 OVERALL

1. Jeremy Martin 1/1

2. Michael Mosiman 3/2

3. Justin Cooper 2/3

4. Jett Lawrence 4/6

5. Hunter Lawrence 5/5

6. Colt Nichols 7/7

7. Jo Shimoda 8/9

8. Austin Forkner 17/4

9. Carson Mumford 14/8

10. Jalek Swoll 12/10

11. Maximus Vohland 9/13

12. Dilan Schwartz 13/11

13. RJ Hampshire 6/38

14. Jarrett Frye 10/29

15. Stilez Robertson 11/35

16. Garrett Marchbanks 36/12

17. Brandon Scharer 18/16

18. Ramyller Alves 25/14

19. Joshua Varize 22/15

20. Derek Kelley 19/17

21. Pierce Brown 15/39

22. Ty Masterpool 16/36

23. Xylian Ramella 20/18

24. Zack Williams 21/19

25. Alex Martin 39/20

26. Jerry Robin 23/21

27. TJ Uselman 27/22

28. Ryder Floyd 24/27

29. Garrett Hoffman 30/23

30. Gared Steinke 26/31

31. Logan Boye 34/25

32. Gabe Gutierres 29/33

33. Wade Brommel 35/28

34. Blake Ashley 33/32

35. Izaih Clark 31/34

36. Kailub Russell 28/40

37. Jeffrey Walker 32/37

38. Kyle Greeson 0/24

39. Christopher Prebula 0/26

40. James Harrington 0/30

41. Grant Harlan 0/37

42. Conner Burger 0/38

43. Nathanael Thrasher 0/40

250 POINTS AFTER 6 ROUNDS

1. Justin Cooper 243

2. Jett Lawrence 237

3. Hunter Lawrence 210

4. Jeremy Martin 175

5. RJ Hampshire 163

6. Jo Shimoda 162

7. Colt Nichols 159

8. Jalek Swoll 148

9. Garrett Marchbanks 124

10. Michael Mosiman 122

11. Austin Forkner 116

12. Maximus Vohland 99

13. Pierce Brown 93

14. Stilez Robertson 86

15. Dilan Schwartz 78